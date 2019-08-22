Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular reality television show. KBC is in its 11th season and is able to keep audiences glued to the television screens.

Interestingly, even after 18-years since it first went on air, the show has not lost its sheen and continues to attract a massive following. Though the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For example, the questions are evidently a little difficult. For the first time on any Indian reality show, the latest technology is being used. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with video conferencing.

Mahesh’s journey from a small town in Maharastra to the hotseat is shown in a video.

Here we bring you the most difficult questions of today’s episode:

Question:Who is The Singer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?

-Kumar Sanu

Question: Which of these did Dr. Rajendra Prasad became in 1950?

Answer: President of India

Question: Which of the states experience sunset and sunrise the earliest?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Question: Which of these Hindu mythological character is not a serpent?

Answer: Sampati

Question: Which parliamentarian has held the portfolio of Home, External Affairs, Defense and Finance and Deputy Prime Minister?

Answer: Yashwant Rao Chavan

Question: Which industrialist is the largest donor of his personal wealth of India?

Answer: Azeem Premji

Question: Whose last cameo appearance on screen was in the Hindi film Zero?

Answer: Sridevi

Noopor Chahuan will grace the hot seat now. She is inspiring us with her outlook towards life. She has come to KBC from Uttar Pradesh. She is a tuition teacher in Unnao. Despite paralysis, she never uses a wheel chair.