Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most popular reality television shows in India. KBC is in its 11th season and is able to keep audiences glued to the television screens.

Interestingly, even after 18-years since it first went on air, the show has not lost its sheen and continues to attract a massive following. Though the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For example, the questions are evidently a little difficult. For the first time on any Indian reality show, the latest technology is being used. In lifelines, the audio call has been replaced with a video conferencing.

In today’s episode, Noopor Chauhan continues to grace the hot seat. She is inspiring us with her outlook towards life. She has come to KBC from Uttar Pradesh. She is a tuition teacher in Unnao. Despite paralysis, she never uses a wheelchair.

Here we bring you the most difficult questions from tonight’s episode:

Question: KBC 11 August 23 Episode: What is The Chemical Name of Common Table Salt?

Answer: Sodium chloride

Question: Who wrote ‘Mazhab nahin sikhata aapas mein bair rakhna’ in the ghazal style of Urdu poetry?

Answer: Allama Iqbal

Question: The world’s most populous country is of which continent?

Answer: Asia

Question: