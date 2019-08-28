Hemant Goyal is the latest contestant to take over the hot seat in tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In the last night’s episode of KBC 11, Charna Gupta became the first contestant of the season to reach Rs 1 crore question. She, however, decided to not answer the question and left by winning Rs 50,00,000. Now, after the new Fastest Finger First round. Nitin Kumar Patva won an amount of Rs 3,20,000.

Hemant is a 24-year-old CA assistant from Maharashtra. Last night, he had won an amount of Rs 60,000. He continues to play the game today. He has got the opportunity to play the game of knowledge and it will be interesting to see how far does he reach in the game tonight.

Here are the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan to him:

Who took the least number of innings to reach the landmark of 11,000 runs in ODI cricket?

Answer: Virat Kohli

In which field was the Nobel Prize not awarded in 2018

Answer: Literature

In which country the Chabahar Port situated?

Answer: Iran

During his 6-year sentence in Mandalay Jail, Bal Gangadhar Tilak wrote which book?

Answer: Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta Rahasya

According to Mahabharata, which of these people did Sri Krishna beheaded with his Sudarshan Chakra?

Answer: Shishupala

Hemant’s winning amount falls down to ₹3,20,000. Rajrani Bhalla makes to the hot seat.