Arti Kumari from Bihar, who is suffering from Breast cancer, takes on the hot seat once again. Host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 by introducing roll-over contestant with Arti. She is a bank manager, currently posted in the regional office of the Indian Overseas Bank in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She is in a long-distance marriage and her husband works in Darbhanga, Bihar. She studied with her husband in the same computer class and knew him for 5 years before they got married.

Arti is accompanied to the show by her mother, husband and aunt and uncle.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Arti:

Q. Which car brand owned by Tata Motors is named after a species of the cay family found in the forests of Central and South Camera?

Ans Jaguar

Q. Which country is “Sini” in the phrases Anglo-Sino, Sino-American and Sino-Indian?

Ans China

Q. Who among these is also known as Kunjakishore, Kunjavihari and Kunjeshwar?

Ans Krishna

Q. In December 2018, who was then appointed as the governor of the organisation whose logo can be seen here?

Ans Shaktikanta Das

Q. Which of these characters from the Indian epics is also known as “Vajrapani” and “Meghavahana”

Ans Indra

Q. In 2018, Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in which sport?

Ans Shooting

Q. Who purchased Lowther Castle for the venue of the 1888 Allahabad Congress Session when the British denied permission to use any public place?

Ans Maharaja of Darbhanga

Q. Which of these birds is known to dive at speeds of about 320km per hour, the fastest by a bird, toward its prey?

Ans Peregrine Falcon

Arti Kumari quits the show and wins Rs 6,40,000.

Amitabh rolls out fastest finger first and Rani Patel takes on the hot seat. She is a teacher from Renukoot, Uttar Pradesh. An M.A, M Phil, B.Ed, she teaches English to secondary school students. She met her husband on a matrimonial site. Unfortunately, within a few years of marriage, she lost her husband due to Swine Flu and since then she decided to work and take over the responsibilities. She has written a book on her own life called “Scrutiny-In Search of Love” which is about her struggles in life and gives a message that notwithstanding the circumstances, a person must not lose hope. She loves listening to classical music. She has also learnt to play the Sitar and whenever she is upset, she sings loudly to distract herself.

Explaining the rules of the game, Amitabh introduces Rani to the expert. Rani is accompanied on the show by her younger brother. Amitabh then poses his first question to Rani.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Rani:

What are the continuing lyrics to the song, “Chura liya hai tumne jo…“?

Ans C) Dil Ko

Which of these is a mixture of 5 spices?

Confused, Rani opts for her first lifeline – audience poll.

Ans B) Panch Phodan

Which unit is not used to measure land?

Ans D) Tola

Which name means the ‘morning sun’ in Sanskrit?

Ans A) Arun

What is the key cause of acne in humans, especially in their teens?

Rani opts for 50-50 lifeline.

Ans B) Extra oil production

With this Rani clears the first quarter and wins Rs 10,000 which means that she will now get 60 seconds instead of 45 seconds to answer the next set of questions.

Who was the only female Congress leader to be elected from UP in the 2019 elections?

In a dilemma, Rani chooses to flip the question. The right answer was Sonia Gandhi.

According to the Puranic beliefs, what kind of a creature was Kamodev?

Ans B) Cow

Identify the shaayar speaking these lines. (Audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Rahat Indori