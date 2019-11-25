Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 opens to megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introduces all the 10 contestants. He gives a flashback of this season’s memorable moments and contestants who made it to the hot seat. He rolls out the fastest finger first question. Akshay Upadhyay takes on the hot seat. He is born and brought up in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. He is currently working as a Tax Assistant in DRI Headquarters, Delhi. His job includes registering cases and taking criminals to the court. He also does the paperwork for the things they recover from the criminals and store them in the Government Storage. He takes his wife to watch movies or visit nearby places on Sundays because they can’t go outstation.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Q. Which of the following is a type of photograph usually taken with the front camera of the smartphone?

A. Selfie

Q. Under what name does Amazon sell its e-book product?

A. Kindle

Q. Which of these posts does this person hold in the Delhi government? (video plays on the LCD screen)

A. Deputy Chief Minister

Q. With which these religions are Prakash Parva and Nagar Kirtan traditionally associated?

A. Sikhism

Q. Robusta and Arabica are used to prepare which of these beverages?

A. Coffee

Q. Whose voice is this? (audio plays at the background)

A. Raveena Tandon

Q. During the late 18th century, the structure seen in the picture located in Patna, was built for what purpose? (Image displays on LCD screen)?

A. Grain Storage

Akash uses flip the question lifeline and chooses the category current & world affairs.

Q. Which of these was enacted in the year 2005 and modified in 2019?

A. Right to Information