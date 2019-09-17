After Sanoj Raj won the prize money of Rs 1 crore on the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, now the show has found its second crorepati in a lady cook from Amravati, Andhra Pradesh. Babita Tade, who earns only Rs 1,500 per month has created a history by winning Rs 1 crore on the show. Sony TV has released its promo where Babita talks about herself and at the end of the video, it shows Big B shouting Rs 1 crore after an intense moment.

In the video shared, Babita tells that she works at a local government school and cooks for the children there. She also reveals that her only desire is to have her personal mobile phone because there is just one phone for the entire family. Touched by her innocence, the makers of the show fulfil her desire and gift her mobile phone.

Watch the promo here:

Beloved among the children, khichdi kaku Babita Tade impresses everyone with her grounded attitude and display of calmness. Don’t miss the exciting moment she wins Rs 1 Crore on #KBC, this Wed-Thurs at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/oIkGAmx8qK — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 17, 2019



For those who don’t know, Sanoj Kumar, an IAS aspirant from Bihar, spoke to the media and said, “My father is a farmer. It is not about giving money to him. It is his money. He couldn’t finish his studies due to our family’s condition. We concentrated on our studies so that we don’t have to face that situation.”

Interestingly, even after 19-years since it first went on air, KBC has not lost its sheen and continues to attract a massive fan following. Though the format of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 remains the same, there are a few changes this time around. For example, the questions are evidently a little difficult. For the first time on any Indian reality show, the latest technology is being used. In lifelines, The contestant can now choose the category for the flip question.