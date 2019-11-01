Host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11) with the last night’s roll-over contestant Narendra Kumar from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He reveals that in tonight’s Karamveer episode, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, Hima Das and cricketer Virender Sehwag are going to grace the hot-seat. Bachchan also reveals that the audience on the sets can speak to the two guests. Rajiv Makhni is introduced as the Expert in tonight’s episode.

Check out tough questions asked to Narendra Kumar in tonight’s episode here:

Sixth Question (20,000): Which state announced five per cent reservation for Gujjars in February 2019?

Answer: Rajasthan

Which sports has specialised positions called ‘setter’, ‘libero’, ‘hitter’, and ‘blocker’?

Answer: Volley Ball

Which of these gallantry awards given by the government of India is conferred to the awardee on Republic Day?

Answer: Ashok Chakra

Note: Narendra Kumar takes lifeline ‘flip the questions’

New Question: Who became the 17th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in May 2019?

Answer: YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Which of these languages is not included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution

Tamil, Nepali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri

Note: Narendra takes expert’s advice

Answer: Bhojpuri

Which post did the man seen in the picture occupy in Independent India?

Options: Viceroy, Governor of Bengal, Governor-General, Commander in Chief of Indian Army

Answer: Governor-General

Which of the following members of the 17th Lok Sabha is a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art?

Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Tejaswi Surya

Answer given: Tejaswi Surya

Right answer: Rahul Gandhi

Note: Narendra Kumar wins an amount of Rs 3,20,000

Amitabh Bachchan begins the Karamveer episode with two of the most celebrated athletes in the country – Hima Das and Dutee Chand. The audience greets them with a standing ovation as Bachchan reveals he is a big fan of both the athletes. The host also welcomes Virender Sehwag to help the two contestants. Archana Goradia Gupta is introduced as the new expert.

During the take-off and landing of an aircraft, which is a compulsory action for passengers that is announced?

Answer: Fasten your seat belt

Which country has this national flag? (Image Question)

Answer: Bangladesh

Which classical dance form is this, depicting the Tribhanga pose?

Answer: Odissi

Among these, which set of actors and the character played him is incorrect?

Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Dashrath Manjhi, Ajay Devgn-Bhagat Singh, Akshay Kumar-Milkha Singh

Answer: Akshay Kumar-Milkha Singh

In which of these Olympic events is the longest distance covered?

Steeplechase, Marathon, 50 km race walk, Relay Race

Lifeline 1: Audience poll

Answer: 50 km race walk