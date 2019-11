Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 begins the episode with the introduction of all contestants.

Catch a glimpse of how tonight’s hotseat contestant, Ajeet Kumar with his confidence makes it to the 15th question worth Rs. 1 crore. Will he be the next crorepati of the season? Tune in and find out only on #KBC11 this week at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zyWGyCS07z — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 11, 2019