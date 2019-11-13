Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 begins the episode with the roll-over contestant Chandan Kumar from Jharkhand. He works as an Electrical signal maintainer in the Indian Railways. He aims to be a sub-inspector in Police. He feels that he could be one of the best police officers because of his good height and strong physique.

Check the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Q. In which city would you find the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium?

A. Lucknow

Q. By what name is the newest chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang better known?

A. P S Golay

Q. Which stone, found abundantly in the Gandaki river in Nepal, is worshipped as the representation of Mahavishnu?

A. Shaligram

Chandan Kumar has quit the show and won Rs 1,60,000.

Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Sarabjeet Singh Makkar. He is a real estate agent and a politician from Uttar Pradesh. He was also a captain in Merchant Navy but he left the job in 2005. He joined politics at the age of 41 and learned all the work on the job. Due to his leadership skills, he has been offered a managerial job. He talks about politics and how he wants to change certain things in politics and society. He wants to change the perception that even politicians are good.

Q. Which of these phrases means being inexperienced despite getting old?

A. Dhoop Mein Baal Pakna

Q. Which of these film stars are the ‘nand-nandoi’ of Kareena Kapoor?

A. Soha-Kunal

Q. After 31 October 2019, the number of which of these increased in India?

A. Union Territories

Q. By definition, what is “limited” in a limited company?

A. Liability

He joined the Merchant Navy in 1983 and after completing his Masters, he qualified as the captain of the ship. In his 20-years job, he has seen many fascinating places and has been responsible for the entire cargo ship. He has been the chairman of Data Analytics in the UP Congress Committee. Since the party is reorganising itself, he is working as a coordinator of Project Shakti which is a part of the Data Analytics Department. His wife separated from him 15 years ago and they have two kids. However, he is in touch with his children and wishes to get back with the entire family by next year. He has put CCTV camera in the house so that his mother does not work and rest at home.

Q. Identify the actor whose voice can be heard here? (audio plays at the background)

A. Naseeruddin Shah

Q. Identify this legendary vessel of the Indian Navy which was decommissioned in 2017? ( Image displays on LCD screen)

A. INS Viraat

Q. Hammer, anvil, and stirrup are three of the smallest bones in the human body that are essential to which of these activities?

A. Hearing

Q. Which of these chief ministers is not an alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun?

A. Amarinder Singh