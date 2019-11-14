Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 begins the episode with fastest finger first question. Mariettta Mendis takes on the hot seat. She hails from Delhi and is a front-office executive at a diagnostics services company for three years. She also handles administrative work there. She had an accident at the age of 14 due to which she got bedridden for 3-4 years. However, when she recovered after the 12th grade, she decided to work and earn. She aspired to be an athlete but due to a major accident, she couldn’t pursue it as a career. However, she is determined to open a food stall or a small fish shop because she loves to cook. She is an orphanage and doesn’t like if people call her a woman from an orphanage. She said she doesn’t know why her parents left her and being an orphanage is not her choice.

Check the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Q. Which of these are the two sides of a coin?

A. Heads and Tails

Q. Which of these is the chief ingredient of mayonnaise?

A. Egg Yolk

Q. On which of these would you not find the words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ written?

A. National Flag

Q. Which of these is the title of a 2018 film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan?

A. Kedarnath

Q. This is the mascot of which airline? (Image displays on the LCD screen)

A. Air India

She was allowed to watch films only during special occasions and festivals. in her orphanage. ‘Mard’ was the first film she saw during Christmas and since then she became a big fan of Mr Bachchan. She was adopted by a Goan family but later due to some circumstances, she was given away to the orphanage.

Q. Which of the following is not sexually transmitted disease?

A. Influenza

She uses flip the question lifeline and chooses entertainment.

Q. Which of these actors was not a part of Karan Johar’s “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”?

A. Aamir Khan

Q. Which pop singer sang this song? (audio plays at the background)

A. Remo Fernandes

She has had to face difficulties in the past because of her friends due to which she does not want to make new friends. However, she is happy with her family which includes Mother Teresa Charity sisters and some friends from her office.

Q. If freestyle is one of the wrestling disciplines at the Olympics, which is the other?

A. Greco-Roman

Q. Which of these was the last post held by Sushma Swaraj?

A. Minister of External Affairs

Q. In 2003, which of these applications became the first to provide calling facilities?

A. Skype

Q. Annie Sharp, a Christian missionary from England, founded the first school for whom in India in Amritsar in 1887?

A. Visually Impaired

Mariettta Mendis answers the question incorrectly and wins Rs 3,20,000.

Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Khushboo Tiwari takes on the hot seat. She hails from Madhya Pradesh and is currently living in Pune, Maharashtra. She is a software engineer and belongs to a joint family of twenty members. Her job is to review, analyze, modify and install programming systems for the clients. However, she is planning to work in IT Sector just for 7 to 8 years and later open a vegetarian family restaurant in Hatta or Pune.

Q. Which of these expressions would you use for the beautiful hair of a person?

A. Reshmein Zulfein

Q. Which of these days is celebrated last in a calendar year in India?

A. Children’s Day

Q. Which of these services is not a part of the Goole portfolio?

A. Instagram

Q. Which of these names refers to ‘the Himalayas’?

A. Giriraj

Buzzer rings and show comes to an end.

