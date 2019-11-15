Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 begins the episode with roll-over contestant software engineer Khushboo Tiwari. He further introduces Dr Achyuta Samanta has worked towards giving a better life to tribal children. He will be accompanied by actor Taapsee Pannu.

Khushboo Tiwari hails from Madhya Pradesh and is currently living in Pune, Maharashtra. She is a software engineer and belongs to a joint family of twenty members. Her job is to review, analyze, modify and install programming systems for the clients. However, she is planning to work in IT Sector just for 7 to 8 years and later open a vegetarian family restaurant in Hatta or Pune.

Check out tonight’s toughest questions:

Q. Who is the film director seen in this image? (Image displays on the LCD screen)

A. Meghna Gulzar

Q. Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the lieutenant governor of which Union Territory in October 2019?

A. Jammu &Kashmir

Q. Who is the playback singer of this song? (audio plays at the background)

A. Sunidhi Chauhan

Q. Which of these chains, founded by V G Siddhartha, opened its first outlet in Bengaluru in 1996?

A. Cafe Coffee Day

Q. In 2019, who became the first-ever Indian cricketer to play 100 T20 International matches?

A. Harmanpreet Kaur

Khushboo flips the question and chooses the category Entertainment.

Q. Which film is this?

A. Andhadhun