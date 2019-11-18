Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 begins the episode on an emotional note where he talks about parents who are deaf and cannot talk. He further talks to the audience in the sign language. He then introduces all the 10 contestants of the show and rolls out the fastest finger first question.

Pratik Kalkal takes on the hot seat. He is pursuing Ph.D. in electrical engineer with renewable energy as his main subject. He hails from Gaddi Kheri village and is currently living in Punjab. He is also establishing a start-up that will work to generate electricity and gas from gobar gas. This start-up will also provide medical facilities, educational facilities and employment opportunities in the village.

He decided to work on his project during his undergraduate days. He got inspiration for his start-up from a village in China where every villager is a millionaire because it is a self-sustainable village. He wants to increase the wage of farmers through his start-up and also publish his journal about the optimal use of renewable energy.

Check out tonight’s toughest questions here:

Q. Which of these states has a number in its name?

A. Chhattisgarh

Q. With reference to the features of a mobile phone, what do figures like 1920x1080x2560x1440 and 1280×720 represent?

A. Screen Resolution

Q. With respect to elections in India, which of these is used to identify political parties on an EVM?

A.Party Symbol

Q. Who can be heard speaking about her growing up years in this clip? (audio plays at the background)

A. Anushka Sharma

Q. What is the sum of the numbers on the opposite faces of a regular dice used in games like ludo and snakes and ladders?

A. 7

Q. Complete this line of a famous couplet by Mirza Ghalib: “Ishq par zor nahi____, kiki lagaye na lage aur bujhaye na bane”

A. Hai ye woh aatish Ghalib

Q. Which regiment of the Indian Army can be seen in this image? (Image displays on LCD screen)

A. President’s Bodyguard

Pratik flips the question and chooses the category science &technology.

Q. Bariatric surgery is usually performed on whom?

A. Obese People

Pratik’s parents often insist on him to get married, but he would like to focus on his project, complete his Ph.D. first and then think about marriage.

Q. Identify this actor seen in this video clip? (video plays on the LCD screen)

A. Abhay Deol

Q. Before becoming separate states, which of these pairs of regions was once part of Punjab?

A. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana?

Q. A player in which of these sports or games has not yet received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

A. Football

The turning point of his life came when he realised that he had embarrassed his father because of his mistakes. He never hides anything from his father now and is completing his Ph.D. from IIT as per his wish.

Q. In 2019, PepsiCo and nine Indian farmers were involved in a controversy over the FC, which is a variety of which of these plants?

A. Potato

Pratik Kalkal answers the question correctly and takes home Rs 3,20,000. With the prize money, he would like to establish a start-up that helps him in transforming the village into a smart village and complete his post-doctorate from a foreign university.

Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Jitender Singh Chauhan. He is born in Mainpuri village in Uttar Pradesh and brought up in New Delhi. He is currently pursuing the CA course and also runs coaching classes. He teaches accounts in a coaching center and also has his own coaching classes called “Coaching for Careers” where 40-50 students study.

Buzzer rings and Jitender becomes the roll-over contestant for the next episode.

