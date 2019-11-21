Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 opens to megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introducing roll-over contestant Ankita Kaul Ahlawat. A technology analyst, Ankita is a Kashmiri pandit from Panchkula, Haryana. She hopes to invest the money won at KBC 11 in helping her husband scale Mount Everest. She lives in a small town where there is not much to see apart from visiting temples. Therefore, she visits temples every 6 months for an outing with her family members.

Check out tonight’s toughest questions:

Q. Which of these is the title of a 2018 film starring John Abraham and Manoj Vajpayee?

A. Satyameva Jayate

Q. Which of the following is not a reaction you can give on a Facebook post?

A. Confused

Q. Identify the flowers seen in this picture? (Image displays on the LCD screen)

A. Gulmohar

She uses flip the question lifeline and chooses the category entertainment.

Q. Which actress’s voice is this? (audio plays at the background)

A. Kangana Ranaut

Q. Which of these aquatic creatures is not a fish?

A. Starfish

Q. According to the Puranas, which goddess is also known as Jaladhija and Padmalayan?

A. Lakshmi

Q. Which of these leaders is a founder of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)?

A. Dushyant Chautala

Q. Identify the movie from this promotional song? (video plays on the LCD screen)

A. Qarib Qarib Single

Q. Who became only the 4th cricketer after Javed Miandad, Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya to complete 20 years playing ODI cricket?

A. Mithali Raj

Ankeeta Kaul quits the show and wins Rs 1,60,000.

Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Sangita Chowdhury takes on the hot seat. She is a branch postmaster from West Bengal. Recently, she attempted the B.Ed course examination from Gour Banga University and is waiting for the result. She secured her job on the basis of her merit while pursuing her B.Sc. course. Her work is to look after all the financial transactions of recurring deposit accounts and savings accounts and letter deliveries. She has studied in a Bengali medium school and has learned to speak Hindi by watching Bollywood films and Hindi TV shows.

Q. For which of these activities would you need a license issued by a government authority?

A. To drive

Q. What is the profession of Byomkesh Bakshy, according to the title of the Dibakar Banerjee film starring Sushant Singh Rajput?

A. Detective

Q. Mithun, Simha and Kumbh are examples of which of these?

A. Zodiac signs

Q. Identify the singer from the clip? (audio plays at the background)

A. Kumar Sanu