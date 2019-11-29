Sukhvinder Kaur from Amritsar is on the hot seat. She is a tuition teacher who teaches primary Students from 1st to 5th grade. She is married and has a daughter and a son. In 2001, she has an arranged marriage. She and her husband have been very progressive even after belonging to a typical traditional family?

Sukhvinder teaches six to seven students in her tuition classes at her home as her in-laws are diabetic patients and she wants to take care of them while taking her classes.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

How many minutes are there between 10:05 AM and 11:05 AM?

60 minutes

Which of these is found in the largest quantity on earth?

Water

Which was first held in 1951- 52 in India?

1951–52 Lok Sabha election

Which river does not flow into the sea or ocean directly but joins another river?

Yamuna

According to the Brahanda Purana, which avatar of Vishnu killed his own mother at his father’s command?

Parashurama

Which British envoy entered into a pact called the Treaty of Amritsar with Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1809?

Charles T Metcalfe

Sukhvinder’s husband has named her ‘Google’ as only Sukhvinder, out of everybody in the family, is able to find everything at home.

After winning her Lok Sabha seat in 2019, who tweeted: ”Kaun kehta hai aasman mein surakh nahi ho sakta”?

Smriti Irani

Which mountaineer successfully scaled Mt. Everest for a record 24th time in May 2019?

Kami Rita Sherpa

In the Valmiki Ramayana, which headless rakshasa or demon seizes Rama and Lakshman in the Dandaka forest when they head south after cremating Jatayu?

Kabandha

Which Nobel Peace Prize-winning non-governmental organization was founded by Peter Benenson in 1961 in Britain?

Sukhvinder has won Rs 12, 50,000.

Big B introduces Karamveer Sudha Murthy – chairperson Infosys Foundation and Writer which supports educational programs and rural development in remote areas of India. Amitabh Bachchan welcomes her on KBC.

Sudha was the first woman engineer to be employed at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, India’s largest auto manufacturer. However, she quit her job to build Infosys with her husband. Her work concentrates on healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, public hygiene, arts, culture and poverty alleviation. Her foundation has rehabilitated people suffering from post-natural disasters in India and has built 2,600 houses in flood-affected areas.