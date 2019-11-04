In today’s episode of KBC 11, Suraj Ashok Shevatkar from Amravati in Maharashtra has won the fastest fingers first. He is a Technician in Indian Railways and hails from Anjangoan Bari village and currently lives in Nagpur with his wife.
His job involves mechanical work where he puts levers, brakes and looks after the boogies of passenger trains. He also has to be cautious with the use of machines and gas torches. Before securing a job in railways, he opened his coaching centre called ‘Success Mirror’ for competitive exams in his village. Currently, he teaches once or twice in a month.
Have a look at the questions and answers:
Which of these terms describes a period of 50 years?
Ardha- Shatabdi
Which is a team game, not an individual game?
Kho-Kho
Which fibre is obtained from the substance around the seeds of a plant?
Cotton
Suraj Ashok Shevatkar wants to make his village into a green village, Therefore, he is a member of Paryavaran Mitra Mandal’along with other villagers. Together they have grown around 300 trees in his village.
Electric current is measured using what device?
Ampere Meter
According to Indian scripture, what is Vaitarani or Vaitarna?
River to Narklok
Which animal does not have any bones?
Jelly Fish
Suraj has won only Rs 10,000. The next contestant to sit on the hot seat is Pankaj Maheshwari from Rajasthan. He is a tax consultant and is currently preparing for the government teaching exams. He has qualified the National Eligibility Test. He aspires to be a Chartered Accountant and is a CA inter pass out as well. However, he could not clear the first few attempts of CA finals but will try again for the same.
With reference to telecommunication in India, what is the meaning of D in STD, ISD?
Dialling
Which dish is associated with Rajasthan?
Dal Baati
According to the Mahabharata, who did Duryodhan challenge to play a game with dice?
Yudhisthira
Who is Allah Rakha in the film Coolie?
A Bird
Pankaj’s uncle has raised him since childhood therefore, he is willing to take his uncle and aunty to all the holy pilgrimage destinations. His uncle helped him in opening a small office where Pankaj works as a tax consultant. He has approximately 80 clients to whom he gives advice on tax savings and investment benefits.