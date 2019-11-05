Pankaj Maheshwari from Rajasthan is the rollover contestant. He is a tax consultant and is currently preparing for the government teaching exams. He has qualified the National Eligibility Test. He aspires to be a Chartered Accountant and is a CA inter pass out as well. However, he could not clear the first few attempts of CA finals but will try again for the same.

His uncle has raised him since childhood, therefore, he is willing to take his uncle and aunty to all the holy pilgrimage destinations.

Have a look at the questions and answers:

In Feb 2019, who became the first bowler in T2o, history to take 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls?

Rashid Khan

Who was the top crude oil supplier to India in 2018-2019 fiscal year?

Iraq

According to the Scriptures, whose death was caused by flowers that fell from Narada’s garland?

Indumati

For whom did Allama Iqbal write these lines -Hind ko ek mard-kamil ne jagaya khwab se?

Guru Nanak

Sapna Badaya from Madhya Pradesh is the next contestant to sit on the hot seat. She is a teacher who helps students prepare for the competitive exams of CLAT (Common Law Admission Test). She has a daughter and a son, who are married. n 2008, she started her own academy called Badaya Academy for the CLAT at her place. She has helped prepare 40-50 students for competitive exams so far and wants to start her coaching classes for CA and CS as well.

What is equal in an equilateral triangle?

Angle

What is required to enter while performing online banking?

OTP

Which set of laws is also called Bhartiya Dand Samhita?

IPC

Sapna Badaya’s husband suggested her to pursue law so that Sapna’s attention gets diverted from taking care of him. Sapna enrolled in law in 2005 and her father-in-law also supported her in this decision.

Which is the oldest Veda?

Rigveda

From which organ in the mother’s body does the foetus get food?

Pacenta

Which acton unit was formed in 1992 to deal with riots?

Rapid Action Force

Sapna left the hot seat and took home Rs 1, 60,000. The next contestant is Shaheda Chandran from Rajkot who is a showroom in-charge at Royale Touche Laminates. Her job is to help the customers select a laminate to decorate their homes. She likes her job as she enjoys giving suggestions to people.