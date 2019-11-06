In today’s episode, Shaheda Chandran from Rajkot is sitting on the hot seat. She is a showroom in-charge at Royale Touche Laminates. Her job is to help the customers select a laminate to decorate their homes. She likes her job as she enjoys giving suggestions to people.

Shaheda lives with her husband and son in Rajkot. Her parents have abandoned her when she eloped and got married as her father was never in favor of inter-caste marriage. Shaheda cooks Kerala and Gujarati cuisine on alternate days as her husband likes that. Her husband taught her to speak Malayalam.

Love is always about trying and never giving up. Our hotseat contestant shares her life experience tonight at 9 PM on #KBC11 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/YE0mpS3a7C — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 6, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan introduces the expert for this episode, Richa Anirudh.

Have a look at the questions and answers:

If a 24-hour clock shows the time 1400 hrs at a railway station, then what time corresponds to it in 12-hour clock?

2:00 pm

The people of which state celebrate the new year as Vishu?

Kerala

Which angel is believed to have revealed the divine message of the Quran to the Prophet Mohammad?

Jibril

Which is the only Indian state to currently have a woman chief minister?

West Bengal

Which ruler was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?

Shivaji

In which language was the devotional song ‘ Vaishnava Jana to tene kahiye’ originally composed?

Gujarati

Shaheda Chandran really hopes that her family will try to approach her and accept her once again. By coming on the show she wants everyone to see her on the TV and listen to her heart out. She hand her husband work together in Yeti Color Lab. It wasn’t love at first sight but she gradually fell in love with his caring nature.