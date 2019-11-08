The latest episode of KBC 11 shows host Amitabh Bachchan continuing the game with Gwalior based Sushma Singh Chauhan. She had won the amount of Rs 3,20,000 in the last episode. Bachchan also thanks the audience for loving him and accepting him on-screen for the last 50 years. He also introduces the Karamveer of tonight’s episode – Shyam Sunder Paliwal. Bachchan and Sushma once again discuss the health condition of her son Samarth. He begins the game with Sushma at 11th question which will give her Rs 6,40,000. Sushma has three lifelines left – Expert’s Advice, 50-50 and Flip the question. Check out the tough questions asked in tonight’s episode here:

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Abl;y Ahmed Ali particularly for his efforts to end border conflict of which country?

South Sudan, Kenya, Sudan, Eritrea

Note: Sushma uses 50-50.

Answer: Eritrea

According to the Puranas, which sage’s curse led to King Parikshit son of Abhimanyu, getting bitten by the serpent Takshak?

Kashyapa Rishi, Agastya Rishi, Gautam Rishi, Shringi Rishi

Answer: Agastya Rishi

Right answer: Shringi Rishi

Sushma gives the wrong answer and drops to Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan invites Shyam Sundar Paliwal on the stage who’s awarded for his contribution towards the environment by none other than late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He started planting trees on the name of the daughters of his area. Actor Sakshi Tanwar joins Shyam Sundar on the stage as his helper. The game begins.

Which mythological character is popularly depicted in plays, serials, and films as constantly exclaiming ‘Narayan Narayan’?

Answer: Narad

Which of the following Hindi films bears the same title as the 1977 film starring Hema Malini and Dharmendra?

AndhaDhun, Dream Gil, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho

Answer: Dream Girl

Which of these is a term for an unknown object flying the sky also called UFO or Unidentified Flying Object?

Udan Tashtari, Udan Talaiyaa, Udan Tabela, Udan Choo

Answer: Udan Tashtari

The animal seen in this picture is also regarded as the mount of which Goddess? (Image Question)

Answer: Lakshmi

Which of these monuments is constructed with red and pink sandstone?

Charminar, Victoria Memorial, Hawa Mahal, Brihadeshwara Mandir

Answer: Hawa Mahal

Which of these is a women’s helpline number in India?

1091, 1551, 101, 1098

Answer: 1091

Which TV actor, famous for playing Bhima in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata, has won five medals for India at the Commonwealth and Asian Games?

Answer: Pravin Kumar Sobti

According to the 2011 Census, Kerala has the highest sex ratio, which state has the lowest?

Answer: Haryana

Which fort in Delhi is seen in this image?

Purana Qila, Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad Fort, Kila Ray Pithora

Note: Shyam and Sakshi use a lifeline – Audience Poll

Answer: Tughlaqabad Fort

The real name of which of these present or former Members of Parliament is Rajeshwar Prasad Bidhuri?

Raj Babbar, Rajnath Singh, Rajesh Pilot, Rajesh Khanna

Answer: Rajesh Pilot

Which of these films won four National Film Awards – Best Music Director, Best Female Playback Singer, Best Actress, and Best Art Direction?

Mother India, Pakizaah, Umrao Jaan, Arth

Note: Shyam and Sakshi use ‘flip the question’ lifeline.

Answer: Umrao Jaan

Flipped Question: Which country will Bhasha Mukherjee represent at the Miss World 2019 contest?

Answer: England