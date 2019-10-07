In tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins by throwing light on the festival of Navami. He moves on to briefly introduce the 10 contestants competing for the Fastest Finger First round before posing the question. A video shows how these contestants prepared themselves for the FFF round. Deepak Vishwakarma becomes the only contestant to correctly answer Big B’s question, “Arrange the names of Lord Ganesh according to the body parts mentioned from head to toe“. Deepak breaks into happy tears as he settles himself on the seat. He is taken through the rules of the game and introduced to the expert for the night, Colonel Vembu Shankar (Retd), an Indian Army hero, who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for an act of Gallantry in Jammu & Kashmir. Deepak is accompanied on the show by his wife, sister and brother-in-law.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Deepak:

Fill in the missing word in the phrase, “Matru devo bhava. Pitr devo bhava. Acharya devo bhava. _ devo bhava”

Ans A) Atithi

Which sweet is not a single item but has two different components?

Ans D) Kulfi falooda

If there are four aces in a standard pack of cards, how many kings are there?

Ans D) 4

In this audio clip which film of his is the person talking about? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The name of which reptile is also the name of a computer programming language?

Ans D) Python

With this, Deepak successfully clears the first quarter and wins Rs 10, 000 which means that he will now get 60 seconds instead of 45 seconds to answer the next set of questions.

The audience is then taken through Deepak’s humbling journey of working as a paperboy and now to a worker in an MNC. A painting enthusiast, Deepak narrates his future dream of coming up with his own business one day. Amitabh cracks up the audience when he asks Deepak if he has ever painted his wife to which he shares that once when his wife had gone to her maternal home, he couldn’t sleep at night and ended up painting her portrait. Her portrait flashes on the screen for the viewers to see and we must admit, the man has some stellar skills for a person who took no art classes. Deepak then gifts Amitabh a portrait of the megastar that he had painted. The game then continues.

Which school chain established in 1952 for the wards of government employees has 12222 branches including schools in Kathmandu, Tehran and Moscow?

Confused, Deepak opts for an audience poll.

Ans C) Kendriya Vidyalaya