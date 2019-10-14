Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 starts with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan conducting the Fastest Finger First round. He poses the question which read, “Arrange these prominent cities in increasing order of their distance from Delhi” and Nimita Raut from Thane, Maharashtra makes it to the hot seat. Big B takes the audience through Nimita’s journey in a brief video. An engineer by profession, Nimita faced a lot of gender discrimination and other obstacles to emerge as a gold medalist in the stream and currently is in her second year of Fellowship with Teach for India.

She is accompanied on the show by her husband and sister-in-law. Amitabh takes her through the rules of the game after which he introduces her with the expert for tonight, Ayyaz Memon who is a renowned journalist.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Nimita:

What is the name given to the Sikh custom of community meals as well as the space where this is done?

Ans A) Langar

Which of these is the name of an airline in India?

Ans B) Indigo

Which of these is not a type of footwear?

Ans D) Judpurs

What are Birha, Kajri, Chaiti and Baramasa types of?

Ans A) Folk music

What is nitrous oxide also known as?

Ans C) Laughing gas

Which is the largest rainforest in the world?

Ans B) Amazon

On which two actors is this song filmed? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Raaj Kumar-Dilip Kumar

To lighten the atmosphere, Amitabh asks Nimita about her college love and what led her to their marriage. Nimita reveals that it was when her husband hugged a stray puppy when she realised he is the man she wants to marry.

To commemorate whose visit to India was this monument built?

Confused, Nimita opts for the audience poll helpline.

Ans King George V and Queen Mary

According to Mahabharat, who is known as Yagnaseni which means born out of fire?

Ans C) Draupadi