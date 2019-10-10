Today’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 episode starts with Amitabh Bachchan rolls out faster finger the first question to all the contestants. The fastest to answer the question is Dr. Surbhi Gunjan Dave. She is a Lecturer in the District Institute of Education and Training from Gujarat. She provides training to all the teachers who are recruited in the government schools.

Dr. Surbhi Gunjan Dave has been studious since childhood and has approximately nine degrees including a P.h.D in Education. Now, she wishes to pursue a D.Litt degree in Education.

Tonight, our Hotseat contestant’s story shows how a supportive family becomes the backbone of a person’s life. Watch #KBC11, at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/m7WHoAKyPb — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 10, 2019

Dr. Surbhi Gunjan Dave got married while pursuing her M.Com. Post marriage, her father-in-law recognized her dedication in managing her job, household chores and studies altogether. He then advised her to pursue B.Ed.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Saavdhan and Vishram positions are most likely to be used in?

Parade

Which colour is mixed in equal parts with red to obtain pink?

White

Which fiber is obtained from the stem of a plant?

Jute

In January 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill that allows 10% reservations in jobs and educational institutions for?

Economically weaker sections

Which is not a part of the marketing mix r 4 Ps of marketing?

Process

Which Indian traditional sport is believed to have originated from the ancient sport of Rathera which involves tagging chariots and horses?

Kho-Kho

Traditionally, which of these is considered 24 in number?

Jain Tirthankar

Dr. Surbhi Gunjan Dave’s husband has been her friend, guide and philosopher. After meeting him she realized that knowledge from books is not enough and that once can gain knowledge from television, newspapers, documents as well.

In which of the following would you find the smallest bone in the body?

Ears