Today’s episode starts with last night’s rollover contestant Sunny Prajapati. He is closest to his mother and wants to buy her house. Sunny wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday. Amitabh never saw tears in his father’s eyes until his accident during the shooting of Coolie film. When Big B survived and returned home, his father broke down into tears for the first time and hugged him tightly.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Which Cheif Minister, along with his wife featured in a music video calling for support to save rivers in his state capital?

Answer: Devendra Fadnavis

Which film marks the acting debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday?

Answer: Student of the year 2

Sunny Prajapati believes he has a great sense of humor and talking skills which attracts girls. He is also an old school and would like to write letters to his girlfriend rather than sending messages on mobile.

What does the first A stand for in APJ Abdul Kalam?

Answer: Avul

Which state produces half of the total coffee produced in India?

Answer: Karnataka

Who took the first hat-trick in the 2019 IPL?

Answer: Sam Curran

Which scientist died of aplastic anemia, a condition caused by prolonged exposure to radium and polonium?

Answer: Marie Curie

Sunny’s friends used to tease him by calling Sunny Deol. Now, they have started calling Sunny Leone which he doesn’t like. However, he was named after the Hindu lord Shani Dev.

Which Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha went on to become president of India?

Answer: Pratibha Patil

Para-athletes Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi on the hots eat as host Amitabh Bachchan celebrates International Day of Girl Child today.

Manasi Joshi is an Indian Para-Badminton athlete who is currently ranked World No. 2 in SL3 Singles. She has completed a degree in Electronics Engineering from Mumbai in 2010. During the preparation of the 2019 Para-Badminton World Championship, she joined the Gopichand Pullela Academy in Hyderabad, where she underwent some difficult and exhausting training sessions. She had to go through three such sessions and get fit to improve her stroke play.

Manasi was a senior software engineer. She used to consistently win in the company-level badminton tournaments she participated in. Despite the accident, she did not want to give up, so she got a customized carbon fiber leg for herself for the games.

Manasi Joshi on the hotseat

Deepa Malik is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics who won a silver medal in Shotput at the 2016 Paralympics Games. In 2014, Deepa established Wheeling Happiness Foundation with her daughter Devika Malik which aims at motivating physically challenged people by empowering them through outdoor sports, motorsports and adventure activities. Her husband was in the Kargil war at a time when Deepa underwent 3 spinal injuries and got 183 stitches between her shoulder blades. This phase was very difficult for her family as both husband-wife fought different wars and survived.

Deepa Malik on #KBC11

If it is General for the Army, Air Chief Marshal for the Air Force, then what is it for Navy?

Answer: Admiral

With which computer operating system you can relate to 95, 96, 97, 8 and 10?

Answer: Windows

Which style has the fastest stroke in swimming?

Answer: Freestyle

Who is the first paralympic athlete to have been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna?

Devendra Jhajharia

Which company makes the interceptor, continental, GT, Himalayan, Classic models of motorcycle?

Royal Enfield