Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 starts with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan conducting the Fastest Finger First round. He poses the question which read, “Arrange these prominent cities in increasing order of their distance from Delhi” and Nimita Raut from Thane, Maharashtra makes it to the hot seat. Big B takes the audience through Nimita’s journey in a brief video. An engineer by profession, Nimita faced a lot of gender discrimination and other obstacles to emerge as a gold medalist in the stream and currently is in her second year of Fellowship with Teach for India.

She is accompanied on the show by her husband and sister-in-law. Amitabh takes her through the rules of the game after which he introduces her with the expert for tonight, Ayyaz Memon who is a renowned journalist.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Nimita:

What is the name given to the Sikh custom of community meals as well as the space where this is done?

Ans A) Langar

Which of these is the name of an airline in India?

Ans B) Indigo

Which of these is not a type of footwear?

Ans D) Judpurs

What are Birha, Kajri, Chaiti and Baramasa types of?

Ans A) Folk music

What is nitrous oxide also known as?

Ans C) Laughing gas

Which is the largest rainforest in the world?

Ans B) Amazon

On which two actors is this song filmed? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Raaj Kumar-Dilip Kumar

To lighten the atmosphere, Amitabh asks Nimita about her college love and what led her to their marriage. Nimita reveals that it was when her husband hugged a stray puppy when she realised he is the man she wants to marry.

To commemorate whose visit to India was this monument built?

Confused, Nimita opts for the audience poll helpline.

Ans King George V and Queen Mary

According to Mahabharat, who is known as Yagnaseni which means born out of fire?

Ans C) Draupadi

In which of these sports have Indian athletes won Olympic medals in both men’s and women’s categories?

Nimita chooses to flip the question but before changing, she answers C) Shooting which is wrong. The correct answer is B) Boxing.

Which gas forms about 78% of eath’s atmosphere?

Ans Hydrogen

Answering all the questions successfully so far, Nimita lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 from Amitabh. Well done Nimita, way to go!

What is the name of the samadhi sthal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee located in Delhi?

Confused, Nimita chooses the 50-50 lifeline

Ans A) Sadaiv Atal

Which food item is featured on the flag of the Nizam of Hyderabad?

Confused, Nimita opts to take help from the expert.

Ans C) Kulcha

Since its inception, which category of Nobel Prize has been awarded every single year?

Confused, Nimita chooses to quit with Rs 12,50,000 but before leaving, answers B) Physics which is wrong. The correct answer is D) Economics.

Amitabh transfers the cash prize to her account digitally before taking a selfie with her. Moving on, he conducts the next round of Fastest Finger First and asks the contestants to arrange the methods of banking transactions in chronological order from the time they were introduced to the public in India. Akhilesh Kumar Ambesh wins the round and touches Amitabh’s feet out of respect before gracing the hot seat. Coming from Hathras, UP, Akhilesh is a government school teacher and is accompanied by his parents and two brothers on the show.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Akhilesh:

The popular Aamir Khan song lyric goes, “Papa Kehte hain…”?

Ans D) Bada Naam Karega

Which of these is not a social media application?

Ans C) Paytm

The buzzer for the show to end sounds which means Akhilesh will continue playing in Tuesday’s episode.

Watch this space for the latest updates on KBC 11!