Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 starts with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan taking the viewers through Akhilesh Kumar Ambesh’s humble journey of being a government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh. Coming from Hathras, UP, Akhilesh is accompanied by his parents and two brothers on the show. He reveals how he comes from a very modest background with his father owning a pair of shoes only when he was in the 9th standard. To lighten the situation, Amitabh draws a similarity between his French beard and that of Akhilesh and asks his mother why she wanted him to shave before coming on the show. She says that Akhilesh looked like a goon in beard hence, she asked him to shave. Moving on, Amitabh introduces the expert for the night, Vikrant Gupta.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Akhilesh:

In which Indian state of today is the historical and mythical region of Mithila, known as the birthplace of Sita?

Confused, Akhilesh opts for 50-50 lifeline. With two options left, Akhilesh opts for another helpline, this time an audience poll.

Ans B Bihar

According to the folklore, who among the nine gems of his does Akbar see cooking Khichdi in a weird manner?

Ans Birbal

Where are the red blood cells formed?

Ans D) Bone Marrow

Identify this music maestro from the image (image flashes in the backdrop)

Ans A) Ustad Zakir Hussain

Which cricketer can be heard speaking about his childhood in this audio clip? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans C) Kapil Dev

What is the name of Saif Ali Khan’s character in this movie? (video plays in the backdrop)

Ans A) Langda Tyagi

How is the Asiatic wild dog or whistling dog better known to us?

Confused, Akhilesh chooses to flip the question but before leaving answers C) Bakharwal which is wrong. The correct answer is B) Dhol

Which was AR Rahman’s first film as the music director?

Ans B) Roza

What was the name of the local Jatt leader from Bagpat who lead many farmers against the British forces during the revolt of 1857?

Akhilesh uses his last lifeline by choosing to ask the expert.

Ans D) Shah Mal

Answering all the questions correctly so far, Akhilesh lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 from Amitabh. Well done Akhilesh, way to go!

Who captained the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow?

Ans B) Vasudevan Bhaskaran

The Kaifiyat Express train that runs between Delhi and Azamgarh is named after which poet?

Ans B) Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi

After which historical or mythological figure did Sri Lanka name its first satellite?

Akhilesh answers B) Buddha which is wrong. The correct answer is D) Ravana. With this, Akhilesh drops to Rs 3,25,000 instead of Rs 25,00,000. Amitabh transfers the cash prize digitally to his account before taking a selfie with him Moving on, Big B conducts a round of Fastest Finger First by asking the contestants to arrange the CMs according to their states from North to South. Gautam Kumar Jha answers within 6.82 seconds and comes up to the hotseat. Belonging to Adra, West Bengal, Gautam is a senior section engineer at the Indian Railways and has Bihar connections. Introducing him, Amitabh takes the audience through his brief video. Gautam is accompanied on the show by his wife and father-in-law. Amitabh takes him through the rules of the game after he introduces Akhilesh to the expert, Vikrant before posing his set of questions.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Gautam:

Which document is required when travelling abroad?

Ans D) Passport

What is “kos” in the saying “kos-kos par paani barse”?

Ans A) Unit of distance

What is missing in the title of this movie starring Swara Bhaskar, “Anarkali of …”

Ans A) Aara

Which festival is also known as Surya Shashti?

Ans D) Chhat Puja

Identify the film from this song. (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Baadshah

With this Gautam clears the first quarter which means he will now get 60 seconds instead of 45 seconds to answer the next set of questions.

Which animal features in the logo of the Syndicate Bank?

Ans C) Dog

Jaishankar Prasad, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Sumitranandan Pant and Mahadevi Verma belong to which era of Hindi literature?

Ans B) Chhayavaad

The hooter sounds for the show to end which means Gautam will continue playing in Wednesday’s episode.

