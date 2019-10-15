Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 starts with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan taking the viewers through Akhilesh Kumar Ambesh’s humble journey of being a government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh. Coming from Hathras, UP, Akhilesh is accompanied by his parents and two brothers on the show. He reveals how he comes from a very modest background with his father owning a pair of shoes only when he was in 9th standard. To lighten the situation, Amitabh draws similarity between his French beard and that of Akhilesh and asks his mother why she wanted him to shave before coming on the show. She says that Akhilesh looked like a goon in beard hence, she asked him to shave. Moving on, Amitabh introduces the expert for the night, Vikrant Gupta.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Akhilesh:

In which Indian state of today is the historical and mythical region of Mithila, known as the birthplace of Sita?

Confused, Akhilesh opts for 50-50 lifeline. With two options left, Akhilesh opts for another helpline, this time an audience poll.

Ans B Bihar

According to the folklore, who among the nine gems of his does Akbar see cooking Khichdi in a weird manner?

Ans Birbal

Where are the red blood cells formed?

Ans D) Bone Marrow

Identify this music maestro from the image (image flashes in the backdrop)

Ans A) Ustad Zakir Hussain

Which cricketer can be heard speaking about his childhood in this audio clip? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans C) Kapil Dev

What is the name of Saif Ali Khan’s character in this movie? (video plays in the backdrop)

Ans A) Langda Tyagi

How is the Asiatic wild dog or whistling dog better known to us?

Confused, Akhilesh chooses to flip the question but before leaving answers C) Bakharwal which is wrong. The correct answer is B) Dhol

Which was AR Rahman’s first film as the music director?

Ans B) Roza

What was the name of the local Jatt leader from Bagpat who lead many farmers against the British forces during the revolt of 1857?

Akhilesh uses his last lifeline by choosing to ask the expert.

Ans D) Shah Mal

Answering all the questions correctly so far, Akhilesh lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 from Amitabh. Well done Akhilesh, way to go!

Who captained the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow?

Ans B) Vasudevan Bhaskaran

The Kaifiyat Express train that runs between Delhi and Azamgarh is named after which poet?

Ans B) Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi

