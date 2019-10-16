In tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Gautam Kumar Jha who is the roll-over contestant from Tuesday’s episode will take on the Rs 7 crore question. Gautam, from Adra, West Bengal, is a senior section engineer at the Indian Railways and has Bihar connections. Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan had earlier taken the audience through his brief video. Gautam is accompanied on the show by his wife and father-in-law. He introduces Gautam to the expert for the night, journalist Neha Batham.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Gautam:

What is the name of the secretariat building seen in this image in Kolkata? (image flashes in the backdrop)

Confused, Gautam opts to use audience poll helpline.

Ans C) Writers’ Building

Which railway station is the cleanest railway station according to a survey report released by the Railway Ministry in 2019?

Confused yet again, Gautam chooses to flip the question but before leaving, answers B) Vijayawada. The correct answer is C) Jaipur

According to the Shiva Purana, who died by jumping into the pyre of a Yagya Kunda?

Ans A) Sati

What variety of rocks is formed by the solidification of lava, shown in the clip? (Video plays in the background)