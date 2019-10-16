In tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Gautam Kumar Jha who is the roll-over contestant from Tuesday’s episode will take on the Rs 7 crore question. Gautam, from Adra, West Bengal, is a senior section engineer at the Indian Railways and has Bihar connections. Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan had earlier taken the audience through his brief video. Gautam is accompanied on the show by his wife and father-in-law. He introduces Gautam to the expert for the night, journalist Neha Batham.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Gautam:

What is the name of the secretariat building seen in this image in Kolkata? (image flashes in the backdrop)

Confused, Gautam opts to use audience poll helpline.

Ans C) Writers’ Building

Which railway station is the cleanest railway station according to a survey report released by the Railway Ministry in 2019?

Confused yet again, Gautam chooses to flip the question but before leaving, answers B) Vijayawada. The correct answer is C) Jaipur

According to the Shiva Purana, who died by jumping into the pyre of a Yagya Kunda?

Ans A) Sati

What variety of rocks is formed by the solidification of lava, shown in the clip? (Video plays in the background)

Ans D) Igneous

Answering all the questions successfully so far, Gautam lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 from Amitabh.

During the tenure of which Prime Minister was Chhattisgarh created from Madhya Pradesh?

Ans B) Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Which planet has a solid surface?

Ans A) Venus

Where was the first metro rail service introduced in India?

Ans Kolkata

Gautam prepares for his UPSC exams after work. He gave his 4th attempt recently and he has determined to not give up. He even had to shift his marriage date because of his UPSC exams in November 2017.

Which person has been bestowed with honorary Canadian citizenship?

Ans A) Dalai Lama

Which place in the Ramayana was ruled by Nishad Guha, who ferried Rama, Sita and Lakshmana cross the Ganga?

Ans B) Shringverapura

This question is for Rs 1 crore: Aboard which made-in-India ship did Francis Scott Key write the poem ‘Defence of Fort M-Henry’ that became the US National Anthem?

Ans D) HMS Minden

This question is for Rs 7 crore: What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatma Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg?

Ans C) Passive Resisters

Gautam Jha has won Rs 1 crore. With this prize money, he would like to buy his wife a gold necklace, bigger than one he gifted during his pre-wedding ceremony.

Anchal Gupta from Mumbai is the next contestant to sit on the hot seat. The 19-year-old is pursuing Bachelor of Banking and Insurance in Maharashtra. Currently, she is the second year of this course and is also working as a compounder in a diabetology and physician’s clinic.

Her dream is to run her own chain of restaurants with the name ‘Ruby’s Kitchen’ after her mother’s name. She would want her mother to be the head chef and she would assist her. Due to her job, Anchal does not go to college frequently. Her classmates help her with notes and professors also support her as they are aware that she is working to support her family financially.

Anchal Gupta received the best student certificate during her higher secondary education because she was proactive and participated in all co-curricular activities at school.

Which ingredient is usually not used in the preparation of Shahi Paneer?

Ans Lentils

What is known to be the main cancer-causing agent of the mouth and throat?

Ans Tobacco

The logo of which social media app is designed as a camera lens?

Ans Instagram

When Anchal’s family was going through a tough time, her parents stood strong and did not compromise their children’s needs and desires.

In which state would you find Rani Ki Vav, a stepwell?

Ans Gujarat