Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with Anchal Gupta from Mumbai. The 19-year-old is pursuing a Bachelor of Banking and Insurance in Maharashtra. Currently, she is the second year of this course and is also working as a compounder in a diabetology and physician’s clinic. Her dream is to run her own chain of restaurants with the name ‘Ruby’s Kitchen’ after her mother’s name. She would want her mother to be the head chef and she would assist her. Due to her job, Anchal does not go to college frequently. Her classmates help her with notes and professors also support her as they are aware that she is working to support her family financially.

Check out the toughest questions of tonight’s episode:

Q. Identify the personality who is seen in the video who is a former Miss World?

A. Manushi Chhillar

Q. Which one of these pairs of Indian states representants the easternmost and westernmost states of the country?

A. Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat

Q. Which Marathi poet co-founded the Dalit Panther movement in 1972 based on Mahatma Phule’s and Dr Abedkar’s vision?

A. Namdeo Dhasal

Q. After which music composer did Filmfare name its award for the best new music talent

A. R D Burman

Q. Which Indian businessman, who was kidnapped in 1998 in Ahmedabad, was also trapped inside the Taj Mahal Hotel during the 2008 attack?

A. Gautam Adani

Q. In Hindy mythology, what unique physical feature did Daksha, a son of Brahma possess?

A. A goat’s head

Q. Which of these Britishers was never the president of the Indian National Congress?

A. A O Hume

Anchal quits the show and wins Rs 12,50,000.