Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with the introduction of today’s Karamveer Sunitha Krishnan, who has seen what atrocities human traffickers are capable of committing. Their behaviour, however, only strengthens her resolve to save victims of trafficking and provide them an opportunity for rehabilitation.

He begins the game with a roll-over contestant Jalim Sai. He is an agent from Chhattisgarh. He has been working in Sahara India Pariwar since August 2018. He is married and has a daughter. His job includes visiting people’s houses and inform them about their recurring deposit schemes. He often faces rejections in this job but doesn’t get demotivated. He eloped with his wife as her parents were against their relationship. Even with less money, he ensured he bought his wife’s wedding outfit instead of a ‘dhoti’ for himself for their marriage in a temple.

Check out today’s toughest questions of today’s episode:

Q. Identify the comedian from this audio clip? ( Audio plays in the background)

A. Raju Srivastav

Q. According to Hindu traditions, who among these is also known as Bhooputri, Bhoomiputri, and Bhoosutaa?

A. Sita

Q. The actors of which of these films are seen in this video clip? (Video plays at the background)

A. Stree

Q. Nalini Sriharan, India’s longest-serving woman prisoner, is in jail for assassinating which leader in 1991?

A. Rajiv Gandhi

Q. Which football team has won the 2019-19 Santosh Trophy?

A. Services

Q. Kufri Sindhuri, Kufri Chandramukhi, and Kufri Jyoti are varieties of which vegetables?

A. Potato

Q. Which Indian emperor was the father of Prince Kunal, who was known to have been blinded by his step-mother?

A. Ashoka

Q. Which lyricist holds the Guinness World Record penning the most number of film songs?

A. Sameer

Jalim Sai quits the show, wins Rs 6,40,000.

Karamveer Sunitha Krishnan and her husband Rajesh Touchriver take on the hot seat. She works for Prajwala, which is a rehabilitation home for rape victims and Rajesh is an Indian filmmaker who has made several films in collaboration with Prajwala. Prajwala works on the five pillars of Prevention, Protection, Rescue, Rehabilitation and Reintegration. It has helped over 22,000 survivors of human trafficking. As per the government data, the women trafficked until now is 30 lakhs. The youngest girl to be involved in human trafficking was a baby of 9 months and Sunitha rescued a 3-years old girl. During her tough times, nobody in the family supported her except her father who became her backbone in her struggle to eradicate sex slavery. Initially, she had to sell jewelry and household utensils to invest in Prajwala. Now, the organisation extends moral, financial, legal and social support to victims and ensures that the victims get justice.

Sunitha Krishnan and her husband Rajesh Touchriver were work associates, who later fell in love and got married. Sunitha prefers not to watch her husband’s movies as they are on the same subject of her work which she finds very depressing.