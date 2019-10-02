In the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing an anecdote with sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak. In the episode, he will talk about the teachings of the father of the nation and how he doesn’t belong to any religion. The episode will have him saying, “My surname ‘Bachchan’ does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying that I’m the first person to hold this family name.”

Big B, who recently took to his blog to share the story behind his surname ‘Bachchan’, will narrate the same in the episode. The host will be seen saying, “When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be ‘Bachchan’. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I’m Indian.”

Bachchan’s family is popular in the country for celebrating every festival in its traditional most sense. On Holi, the younger members of the family smear colour on the feet of the elders and the megastar explained the same ritual that his family members practice. He said, “I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts colour on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man.” He also revealed that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colours on the legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration.”

