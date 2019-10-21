After a heartfelt episode on Friday, KBC 11 is all set to have a new contestant on the hot seat in tonight’s episode. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Sunita Krishnan, a woman of exemplary courage, on the show. Sunita, the Karamveer of the Friday episode, was the victim of human trafficking and now, after her own struggle, she’s working towards saving many women and girls as young as three years old from sex trafficking. Her story inspired many and the audience made emotional messages to praise Kaun Banega Crorepati for giving a platform to such real-life warriors.

In tonight’s episode, Amitabh Bachchan begins the Diwali-special week and asks his fans to infuse new colours and light of happiness while celebrating the big festival. He then introduces the contestants of the week. Sumit Tariyal from Dehradun, Uttarakhand graces the hot seat as the first contestant of the week. He works as a constable in the police department. His family includes his wife, mother and a baby daughter. He belongs to the family of police officers as both his father and grandfather served the country in the police department.

What of these is not a service offered by India Post?

Answer: Block Post

Whose dreams were picturised in the Doordarshan serial: …. ke sapne?

Answer: Mungeri Lal

Which of these smartphone functions would you be most likely to enable to book a ride on Ola or Uber?

Answer: Location

Which 2019 Hindi film is a fictionliased account of a police encounter held in Delhi?

Answer: Batla House

In Ramayana, which two sons of King Dashrata were born of the same mother?

Answer: Laxmana and Shatrughan

Which of these administrative districts of India is located farthest east?

Note: Sumit takes audience poll.

Answer: West Tripura

What is the motto of the organisation to which these cadets belong? (Image Question)

Answer: Unity and Discipline

Which Indian business family founded Hero Cycles, the largest manufacturer of cycles in the world?

Note: Sumit uses 50-50 lifeline, followed by Flip the question

Answer: Munjal

Flipped Question: Which football team has won the 2019 UEFA Champions League trophy?

Answer: Liverpool

Which of these leaders has never been a Union Minister?

Options: Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh, Ghumab Nabi Azad

Answer: Abhishek Manu Singhvi