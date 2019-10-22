Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with roll-over contestant Akash Garg. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and is studying electronic engineering from Chandigarh. Currently, he is in the final year of his course and lives in a college hostel. He likes reading about constitution and politics. He wanted to pursue law to become a Judge but then he did not find it a suitable career option for himself. However, he still believes in the power of the judiciary.

Big B shares his story about when he realised to become an actor.

Check out tonight’s toughest episode from tonight’s episode:

Q. Which place in Punjab has a science City open to all, set up in an area of 72 acres?

A. Jalandhar

Q. Which saint poet’s statue is this, located near the Vivekanand Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari? (Picture displays on the LCD screen)

A. Thiruvalluvar

Akash flips the question and chooses category business, space & economy. He is the first contestant in this season to choose this category.

Q. Who is the founder of the private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company SpaceX?

A. Elon Mask

Q. Who is the first person to be appointed a minister of India’s newly constituted ministry of Jal Shakti?

A. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Q. Which of these countries’ currency is different from the other three?

A. Switzerland

Q. The Portuguese ship which was captured in 1961 during Operation Vijay was named after which general and Duke of God?

A. Afonso de Albuquerque

Big B rolls out the fastest finger first question and Chandni Modi takes the hot seat. She hails from Palanpur and is currently working in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) as a Supervisor in the Municipal Corporation in Gujarat. She is also preparing for government exams to become an IAS officer. However, she aims to prove to the society that married women can also pursue their dreams with their hard work. She recently cleared GPSC (Gujarat Public Service Commission) exams and acquired the post of Deputy Tehsildar. Currently, she is waiting for her posting which will come in the next few months.

Big B gives her ‘Diwali ka Shagun’, a silver coin and an Oppo phone as Diwali gift. Chandni wishes to sit on the Amitabh Bachchan’s seat and Big B accomplishes her dream by letting her sit on the host’s seat.

Q. What are the next words in this evergreen Kishore Kumar song lyrics, “Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna..?

A. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Q. In the world of computers and technology, what does H in HTTP stand for?

A. Hyper

Q. Who among these is known as the Adi Kavi of Gujarati literature?

A. Narsi Mehta

When she met her husband for the first time, she kept talking about work and life. Her husband liked her because he felt that two opposite personalities can be the perfect match as he is the one who does not talk much.

Q. The name of this reptile is derived from which Hindi word? (Image displays on the LCD screen)?

A. Ghara

Q. To whom do members of Vidhan Sabha address their resignations as members of the assembly?

A. Vidhan Sabha Speaker

Q. Which incident forms the backdrop of the film in which this song appears? (Gadar song plays on the LCD screen)

A. Partition of India

Q. Which of these rivers is named after the two rivers that meet to form it?

A. Tunghbhadra

Chandni flips the question and chooses current & world affairs.

Q. In 2019, Naruhito became the emperor of which country?

A. Japan

Q. In the Mahabharata, how are Nasatya and Dasra better known?

A. Ashvinikumaras

Q. The outbreak of which viral disease in Congo was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO in July 2019?

A. Ebola

Q. Virupakshi Hill, Sirumalai Hill, Kamalapur Red, and Chengalikodan Nendran are varieties of which fruit that has earned GI tag?

A. Banana

Initially, she wanted to pursue dance or swimming as a career option but her father wanted her to become a computer engineer.

Q. Who has been the youngesr chief minister of Maharashtra so far?

A. Devendra Fadnavis