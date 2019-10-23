Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 by sharing his positive thoughts over festivities and importance of people in our lives. He kicks -off with the fastest finger first question and Pooja Jha takes on the hot seat. She breaks down as soon as Big B takes her name. She is a student from Delhi who has completed B.Ed and CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test). Currently, she is looking for a job in the teaching profession. Her mother is a big fan of KBC and she motivated her to apply for the game. Her mother used to remind her like an alarm clock to send her answer through the Sony Liv app.

Pooja talks about her struggle of not getting a job in the teaching profession. She says it is important to have a fair complexion and should have good English speaking skills to get a job. Big B encourages her that complexion doesn’t decide your future and people who have that mindset should be shameful.

Big B gives Pooja ‘ Shagun ka Sikka’ and Oppo phone as Diwali greetings.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Q. Which of these is a part of a computer?

A. Keyboard

Q. Which of these spices is not an ingredient of garam masala?

A. Turmeric

Q. In the medical profession, what do the initials GP stand for?

A. General Practitioner

Q. The formula for the relation between the three sides of a right-angled triangle is named after which of these scholars?

A. Pythagoras

Q. Which sport are you watching if you see Jhulan Goswami playing for India?

A. Cricket

