Kumar Ranjan from Kharagpur is the roll-over contestant in today’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has worked as a tutor, sales boy in a newspaper company and also joined a call centre before securing a proper job of a Group D Helper in Indian Railways. Neha Batham is tonights’ expert who may help Kumar Ranjan.

He works as a Crane Operator in Indian Railways. He is married and has a son who is six months old. His job involves picking up coaches from one railway track and placing it on different tracks for its maintenance. Every day, he has to shift at least 20 to 25 coaches. With the prize money, he wants to buy mangalsutra for his wife. He never fights or argues with his wife. Whenever he misses his wife, he likes to sing ” Chaha hai tujhko”.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Which is not the seven sister states of North-East India?

-Sikkim

Which creature does poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi praise for its unflagging persistence in his poem ‘Koshish Karni Walon ki haar nahi hoti’?

-Ant

Who was the inventor of the centigrade scale of measuring temperature?

-Anders Celsius

Who was the first person to take a hat-trick in the men’s cricket world cup?

-Chetan Sharma

Rajan eloped with his wife to marry her because o which their parents filed a police complaint. However, when the police officer called Rajan to the Police Station, heard their love story and got them married at the court.

Which Lok Sabha members is not the daughter of a former cabinet minister?

-Ramya Haridas

Who finally wore the purple cap at the end of IPL 2019?

-Imran Tahir