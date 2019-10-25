Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode with the roll-over contestant Dr. Sushil Kumar Makhija from Nagpur.

Tonight’s Karamveer episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11) is going to host Brij Mohan Bharadwaj and Madhuri Bharadwaj, social workers and the founders of Apna Ghar – a chain of shelters for the homeless. Apna Ghar has got 21 ashrams across the country that gives shelter to more than 4,000 homeless people.

As per the format of the season, KBC 11 has started running special episode on every Friday in which host Amitabh Bachchan introduces the people who have contributed to the society selflessly. This week, the Bharadwaj couple, who decided to not have their own child while serving the society, graces the hot-seat.

Check out the tough questions (starting with the seventh question) asked in tonight’s episode here:

Which of these airlines is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines?

IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia

Answer: Vistara

Which of these wars takes its name from the tree on which these flowers bloom? (Image question)

Battle of Badami, Battle of Plassey, Battle of Causa, Battle of Haldighati

Note: Dr. Sushil Kumar first uses the 50-50 lifeline and then an Audience poll.

Answer: Battle of Plassey

Genetics as a scientific discipline stemmed fro whose experiments in a monastery garden in the 1850s?

Answer: Gregor Mendel

Which football team has won the 2019 Durand Cup title?

Gokulam Kerala

Which 2017 film, directed by Rahul Bose, is based on the life of the youngest girl in history to have climbed Mount Everest?

Answer: Poorna

Which of these industrialists was given the title of ‘Rai Bahadur’ by the British which he later surrendered during the non-cooperation movement?

Jamnalal Bajaj, Ardeshir Godrej, GD Birla, T V Sundaram Iyengar

Note: Dr Sushil Kumar uses lifeline – Expert Opinion

Answer: Jamnalal Bajaj

Which of these is a pair of rakshasas who used to invite priests to a feast and kill them instead?

Khar and Dushan, Rahu and Ketu, Hiranyaksh and Hiranyakashyap, Ilvala and Vatapi

Answer: Ilaala and Vatapi

Note: Dr Sushil Kumar gives a wrong answer and wins Rs 3,20,000

Amitabh Bachchan begins the game with Mr and Mrs Bharadwaj.

Which of these sweet dishes is first stuffed and then fried?

Laddu, Gujia, Peda, Barfi

Answer: Gujia

In the animal world, what sort of creatures are Darzin and Kathphodwa?

Reptiles, Birds, Insects, Mammals

Answer: Birds

Which of these sports may involve a penalty shootout to obtain a result?

Hockey, Archery, Cricket, Shooting

Note: Couple uses lifeline – Audience Poll

Answer: Football

Which of these elections do you win to become an MLA?

Municipality, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha

Answer: Vishan Sabha

To work towards ending child labour in the carpet, who founded a non-profit organisation in 1994 which is now known as GoodWeave?

Kailash Satyarthi, Medha Patekar, Ruchira Gupta, Sunita Krishnan

Answer: Kailash Satyarthi