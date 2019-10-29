Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 begins with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan asserting the importance of one’s mother in life before taking the audience through rollover contestant, B. Lavanya’s ambitious video. Having earned an engineering degree from the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand, Lavanya is now pursuing IAS to fulfill her parents’ dream. Amitabh introduces her with the expert for the night before beginning the quiz game.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks B. Lavanya:

Which dance form is being performed in this song? (video of Pashmina song plays in the backdrop)

Ans A) Contemporary

How do we better know the chemical compound trimethylxanthine found in tea and coffee?

Ans B) Caffeine

Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, Bengaluru Raptors and Northeastern Warriors are the names of some of the franchises in which professional league?

Confused, Lavanya opts for the 50-50 helpline.

She answers A) Pro Volleyball League which is wrong. The correct answer is C) Premier Badminton League. With that Amitabh digitally transfers Rs 10,000 into her account before clicking a selfie with her.