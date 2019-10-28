Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 begins with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introducing the ten contestants briefly before he takes the audience through their video of having practiced for the Fastest Finger First’s round before coming on the quiz show. With that, he posed the question for the round and asks the participants to arrange the rulers in chronological order starting from the earliest to reign. Sharmishta Dey from Patna, Bihar, answers the question before anyone else and is welcomed on the hotseat. Big B takes the audience through her humble video where she narrates the story of how her father did not even own Rs 10 to lend it to her for buying a pen and how she rose to land a job with the bank where she works currently. Amitabh takes her through the rules of the game and introduces her to the expert for the night before posing his first question of the game.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Sharmishta:

Which food item is not prepared in a tandoor?

Ans C) Samosa

Who is known as Vimaan Paricharika in Hindi?

Ans B) Air hostess

An ozone molecule consists of which atom?

Ans Oxygen

Which actress is the mother of the actress seen in the image (image flashes in the backdrop)

Ans C) Amrita Singh

Which city is known as the Silicon Valley of India?

Ans A) Bengaluru

Which popular singer can be seen in this video clip (video plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Shankar Mahadevan

Which organism naturally produces the antibiotic penicillin?

Confused, Sharmishtha opts for the 50-50 lifeline. No confirmed about the two options left, Sharmishtha chooses to take help from the audience poll.

Ans B) Fungi

Out of curiosity, Amitabh asks Sharmishtha what situation did her father face when he refused to lend her Rs 10. She narrates the sad story of how her father was once carrying a huge chunk of jewellery for polishing but the bag dropped in a waterlogged area after which the compensation of it all landed on his head. Going through a hard time while paying off the debt incurred, her father even suffered mental health deterioration. It was during that time that he could not even lend her a ten rupees note which sent him into an immense guilt trip. Moved by her story, Amitabh lightens the situation by crediting her father for insisting on making her career instead of getting her married before she could become independent.

Who, along with Esther Duflo has co-authored the 2011 book “Poor Economics” and the 2019 book “Good Economics for Hard Times”?

Confused, Sharmishtha opts to flip the question but before leaving she answers C) Raghuram Rajan which is wrong. The correct answer is B) Abhijeet Banerji

In mythology, what is also called Dhaneshwar and Dhanadip?

Ans C) Kubera

Which river is also called the “Sorrow of Bengal”?

Ans A) Damodar

Which PM of India has never been a CM of a state?

Having no knowledge of the political field as she herself claimed, Sharmishtha opts to take the expert advice.

Ans C) Lal Bahadur Shastri

Having answered all the questions successfully, Sharmishtha lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 from Amitabh. He informs that the timer has now stopped which leaves her free to take as much time as she wills to answer the next set of questions.

The headquarters of Allahabad Bank is located in which city?

Ans A) Kolkata

Which Indian Chess player became the second female player ever, after Judit Polgar to exceed the 2600 Elo rating?

Having no knowledge of Chess and claiming to have never even heard of the names in the options, Sharmishtha chooses to quit the game. Before leaving, Amitabh reveals Koneru Humpy to be the right answer.

He transfers the amount won so far into her account digitally before taking a selfie with her. With that he conducts the next round of FFF and asks the contestants to arrange the CMs in the order of their states from East to West. B. Lavanya answers correctly within 8 seconds and is welcomed on the hotseat.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks B. Lavanya:

Which of the food items is a sweet?

Ans C) Mysore Pak

Which of these is arranged in a game of Sudoku?

Ans B) Numbers

Identify the actor in this audio clip (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans A) Akshay Kumar

Watch this space for the latest updates on KBC 11!