Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 begins with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan asserting the importance of one’s mother in life before taking the audience through rollover contestant, B. Lavanya’s ambitious video. Having earned an engineering degree from the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand, Lavanya is now pursuing IAS to fulfill her parents’ dream. Amitabh introduces her with the expert for the night before beginning the quiz game.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks B. Lavanya:

Which dance form is being performed in this song? (video of Pashmina song plays in the backdrop)

Ans A) Contemporary

How do we better know the chemical compound trimethylxanthine found in tea and coffee?

Ans B) Caffeine

Delhi Dashers, Hyderabad Hunters, Bengaluru Raptors and Northeastern Warriors are the names of some of the franchises in which professional league?

Confused, Lavanya opts for the 50-50 helpline.

She answers A) Pro Volleyball League which is wrong. The correct answer is C) Premier Badminton League. With that Amitabh digitally transfers Rs 10,000 into her account before clicking a selfie with her. Moving on, Amitabh conducts tonight’s first round of Fastest Finger First and asks the contestants to arrange the words given to make the Hindi phrase “lohe ke chaney chabaana”. Beenaben Pravinbhai Rathod wins the round and graces the hotseat. She is accompanied on the show by her husband, mother, parents-in-law and friend. Amitabh takes her through the rules of the game and introduces her to the expert.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Bina:

A string is essential equipment in which of these traditional games?

Ans B) Lattu

What papad-like snack is made from wheat and flour native to Gujarat and Rajasthan called?

Ans C) Khakhra

In the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the song You Are My Soniya has which actress opposite Hrithik Roshan?

Ans A) Kareena Kapoor

Which of these fractions has the highest mathematical value?

Confused, Bina opts for audience poll lifeline.

Ans D) 4/5

The speaker in this audio clip is the co-founder of which organisation or company? (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Patanjali Ayurved

Amitabh then takes the audience through Bina’s video clip which reveals her lifestyle as a primary school teacher after completing her B.A and B.Sc. She narrates how her husband and parents in law have a hearing problem. Her husband reveals how she has been patient despite his disability and Bina shares how their love story is unconditional.

Which state has never had a female CM?

Confused, Bina chooses to flip the question but before leaving answers A) Bihar. The correct answer is C) Maharashtra

Who is the author of the book ‘Exam Warriors’

Confused, Bina opts to ask the expert for help.

Ans D) Narendra Modi

According to the Mahabharata, who was named for the neighing sound of a horse as he was born?

Ans A) Ashwathama

In which city is this Jantar Mantar? (image flashes in the backdrop)

Confused, Bina opts for 50-50 helpline

Ans D) New Delhi

In 1869, who invented a way to organise all elements into a table based on their atomic weights?

Ans C) Dmitri Mendeleev

Who was the first player to win 100 matches as a captain in IPL?

Confused, Bina chooses to quit the game with Rs 1,60,000 which Amitabh transfers digitally to her account. Before leaving, she answers C) MS Dhoni which is the correct answer.

With that, Amitabh conducts another round of FFF by asking contestants to arrange the first visits in the order that they occurred, starting with the earliest. Payal Purvesh Shah, a blogger from Mumbai wins the round and graces the hotseat. She is accompanied on the show by her husband and in-laws. Payal shares how she blogs about gold prices. Amitabh introduces her with the expert before posing his first question to her.

In the world of fashion, Anarkali and Patiala are kinds of what dressing?

Ans D) Apparel

The title of which film featuring Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam is also the opening line of Kumar Sanu’s song?

Ans B) Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

The hooter for the show to end sounds in the backdrop which means Payal will continue playing in Wednesday’s episode.

