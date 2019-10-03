Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with rollover contestant Abhishek Jha. He is an Associate Agency Development Manager in an insurance company. He hails from Bihar and has been brought up in Punjab. He is also a member of the Indian Stammering Association.

Check out the toughest questions of today’s episode:

Q. Who is the only member of the Union Cabinet, formed in May 2019, to have been born before Independence?

A. Ram Vilas Paswan

Q. Which of these authors, born in India, had the actual middle name Arthur?

A. George Arthur Orwell

Q. What was the name of the first solar-powered airplane to complete a round-the-world journey in 2016?

A. Solar Impulse 2

Amitabh Bachchan rolls out the fastest finger first question and the fastest question to answer it is Sangeeta Kumar and she takes the hot seat. She is a teacher residing in Patna who teaches science to 9th and 10th standard students since last 4 years. She belongs to a conservative family