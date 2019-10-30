Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 starts with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introducing the rollover contestant, Payal from Tuesday’s episode. Payal is a blogger from Mumbai who researches and writes about gold prices. After hearing the insights she gives into her job, Amitabh begins the quiz game with Payal.

Here are questions Amitabh asks Payal:

Which of these is an ornament worn on the feet?

Ans C) Nupur

Which cricket player is allowed to play gloves inside the field?

Ans B) Batsman

Which day is not celebrated in India on May 1?

Confused, Payal opts for the 50-50 line.

Ans C) Yoga Day

With that Payal crosses the first quarter after which Amitabh takes the audience through her brief video. She narrates how she and her husband married in a temple without informing her parents but the tensions at the in-laws house made the lovebirds shift to her uncle’s place. It was after that and with her husband’s support, Payal landed with her current job. Though she was successful in convincing her parents later, the tension between the in-laws has not yet been resolved. Amitabh questions Payal why her parents were pissed in the first place to which she reveals that it was because her husband was from a different community. Big B is left shocked to know that even now such anti-community thoughts prevail among people. When Payal defends saying that it happened 14 years back, Amitabh remained unperturbed.

Identify the song from this instrumental piece.

Ans B) Tan Tana Tan

Which name also means gold or golden in Sanskrit?

Ans A) Hema

Watch this space for the latest updates on KBC 11!