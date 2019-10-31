Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 begins with megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan briefing viewers about rollover contestant Bhavesh Kumar Jha who is a Medical Coding Manager from Noida, UP. Introducing him with the expert from the night, Amitabh begins the quiz show with Bhavesh.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Bhavesh:

Identify the humourist poet in this video clip (video plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Ashok Chakradhar

A medical college in Karnal that was established in 2017 is named after which personality?

Confused, Bhavesh opts for the audience poll helpline.

Ans C) Kalpana Chawla

Which sacred site of Buddhism can be seen in this image? (image flashed in the backdrop)

Ans B) Bodhgaya

What political party has at least one representative in the current Lok Sabha?

Confused, Bhavesh opts for the 50-50 lifeline.

Ans D) Telugu Desam party

According to the Mahabharata, which wife of Arjun was a ‘nagakanya’ or serpent maiden?

Ans D) Ulupi

Having answered all the questions successfully so far, Bhavesh lands with a cheque of Rs 3,20,000 from Amitabh Bachchan. We

As of now, participants of which sport have won the most number of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards?

Confused, Bhavesh chooses to flip the question but before leaving it, answers C) Cricket which is wrong. The correct answer was A) Shooting.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists for their work on understanding what?

Ans C) Earth’s place in the cosmos

In the 1930s, a Calcutta businessman bought 10,000 acres from the local raja to found which town for Anglo-Indian settlers?

Confused, Bhavesh chooses to ask the expert.

Ans C) McCluskieganj

Which is the largest aircraft by weight ever built?

Confused, Bhavesh chooses to quit the game but before leaving answers, D) Hughes H-4 Hercules which was wrong. The correct answer was B) Antonov AN-225 Mriya. Amitabh answers the amount won by Bhavesh into his account digitally before taking a selfie with him.

Moving on, Amitabh conducts a round of Fastest Finger First by asking the contestants to arrange the states in increasing order of the number of seats they have in their assemblies. Narendra Kumar wins the round and graces the hotseat. A resident of Firozabad district, Narendra is posted in Mathura as a police constable. His family has been serving the Indian army for long.

Here are the questions

Which two words are required to complete the saying, “Aamdani…kharcha…”?

Ans B) Athanni, Rupaiya

If commercial vehicles have yellow number plates, what colour is associated with electric vehicles since 2018?

Confused, Narendra opts for the audience poll lifeline.

Ans A) Green

What occurs once in a Hindu calendar only once every month?

Ans C) Purnima

What is the name given to the expressway linking Meerut and Prayagraj?

Ans D) Ganga Expressway

Identify the singer speaking in this audio clip (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Anup Jalota

The hooter for the show to end sounds which means Narendra will continue playing in next week’s episode.

