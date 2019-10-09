In today’s episode of KBC, Deepjyoti from Daltonganj, Jharkhand is a rollover contestant and had won Rs. 6,40,000 so far. She is an independent girl who is pursuing her B.Sc. in Zoology and also teaches the Abacus Tool in a school alongside. Currently, she is the only working member of her family. She aspires to become an IAS officer. After completing her graduation, she wishes to start preparing for the UPSC exams. Her mother’s bravery, strength, and support have always inspired her in life. Therefore, she wishes to buy a house for her.

Deepjyoti brings a special gift for Mr. Bachchan – an abacus, and even shows him how to use the device for some quick calculations! Watch #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Tbep20MLbA — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 9, 2019

Currently, to obtain a stable job in the railways, the 19-year-old is preparing for the NTPC exams.

Check out the toughest questions from tonight’s episode:

Who invented the Electronic Diary, one of the first electronic handheld devices?

Answer: Sam Pitroda