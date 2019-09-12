Host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 by introducing roll-over contestant retired government officer Rakesh Sharma. She was an OSD (Officer on Special Day) with Dr, APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil. She was born in Shimla and brought up in New Delhi. She was very athletic during her University days. She was named the best sprinter and used to play for the Delhi State Hockey Team in the 1970s.

Q. About whose desires did Makhanlal Chaturvedi write in a poem, “Chaah Nahin Mein Surbaala Ke Gehnon Mein Guntha Jaaun?

A. Pushp

Q. According to the Valmiki Ramayana, who was restored to life by the dust from Ram’s feet as he passed by?

A. Ahalya

Q. In 2003, which Indian became the first to win a girls doubles title at Wimbledon, partnering Alisa Kleybanova?

A. Sania Mirza

Q. M Jayshree Vyas became the first independent woman director on the board of which of these institutions?

A. BSE

Q. June 29 is celebrated as National Statistics Day in India in honour of it being the birth date of which of these scientists?

A. P C Mahalanobis

Q. During the tenure of which Prime Minister was the anti-defection law or ‘dal badal virodhi kanoon’ passed in the Indian Parliament?

A. Rajiv Gandhi

Rakesh Sharma uses the lifeline to flip the question and chooses the category current and world affairs.

Q. Which of these Indian cricketers has been suspended in 2019 by the BCCI for failing the dope test?

A. Prithvi Shaw

Q. The fingerprints of which of these animals are almost identical to humans?

A. Koala

Q. Who became the first war-disabled officer in the Indian Army to command an infantry battalion and a brigade?

A. Major General Ian Cardozo

Rakesh Sharma Quits the show and takes home Rs 25,00,000.

Amitabh Bachchan rolls out fastest finger first question and Priyanka takes on the hot seat. She is a passionate and sincere student pursuing her B.Sc. who was born and brought up in Noona Majhra village in Haryana. She has decided to be a police officer because she wants to fulfil her father’s dream but she is confident enough to take up any profession. She is very close to her friend Babita. They share all their secrets and never fight with each other. Their bonding is so strong that they understand what is going on in the other’s mind at once. She has also learnt Taekwondo a few months back and has won a Bronze medal in the inter-college competition. She supports her brother’s dream of becoming a pilot and has always wanted to fly in a flight flown by him.

Q. In April-May 2019, which of these was held in seven phases in India?

A. General Elections

Q. Which of these creatures lends its name to a swimming style?

A. Butterfly

Q. Which of these is not a computer operating system?

A. Microsoft Office

Q. Where did a suicide attack on 14 February 2019 took place, leaving more than 40 CRPF personnel martyred?

A. Pulwama

Q. Which actress’s Twitter bio reads Shotgun Junior”?

A. Sonakshi Sinha

Q. Who among these characters from the Mahabharata was not a part of the Kuru clan?

A. Shakuni

Q. Sarkeshwar in the Munna Bhai films is better known by what name?

A. Circuit

Q. Who is the youngest recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

A. Abhinav Bindra

Priyanka gives the wrong answer and wins Rs 10,000.

Amitabh Bachchan rolls out fastest finger first question and Rs 1 crore winner Sanoj Raj takes on the hot seat. He is a simple, introverted yet an intelligent person from Bihar who wants to be an IAS officer. He is very passionate about environmental issues. After becoming an IAS officer, he wants to solve the issue of malnutrition and would also like to spread awareness about organic and natural farming. He used to work as a software engineer but resigned from his job nine months ago as he wanted to prepare for his UPSC exam.

Q. The outer layer of which of these fruits is very hard?

A. Bael

Q. According to the tales of Vikram and Betaal, where would Vikram find Betaal hanging when he went to look for him?

A. On a tree

Q. In which sport do teams keep track of “run rate” and “net run rate

A. Cricket

Q. In which of these cards can one find the card owner’s date of birth?

A. PAN Card

Before they could proceed further, the buzzer sounds for the episode to end.

Sanoj will be the roll-over contestant for tomorrow’s episode and will try Rs 7 crore question tomorrow. Watch this space for more updates!