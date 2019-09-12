Host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 by introducing roll-over contestant retired government officer Rakesh Sharma. She was an OSD (Officer on Special Day) with Dr, APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil. She was born in Shimla and brought up in New Delhi. She was very athletic during her University days. She was named the best sprinter and used to play for the Delhi State Hockey Team in the 1970s.

Q. About whose desires did Makhanlal Chaturvedi write in a poem, “Chaah Nahin Mein Surbaala Ke Gehnon Mein Guntha Jaaun?

A. Pushp

Q. According to the Valmiki Ramayana, who was restored to life by the dust from Ram’s feet as he passed by?

A. Ahalya

Q. In 2003, which Indian became the first to win a girls doubles title at Wimbledon, partnering Alisa Kleybanova?

A. Sania Mirza

Q. M Jayshree Vyas became the first independent woman director on the board of which of these institutions?

A. BSE

Q. June 29 is celebrated as National Statistics Day in India in honour of it being the birth date of which of these scientists?

A. P C Mahalanobis

Q. During the tenure of which Prime Minister was the anti-defection law or ‘dal badal virodhi kanoon’ passed in the Indian Parliament?

A. Rajiv Gandhi

Rakesh Sharma uses the lifeline to flip the question and chooses the category current and world affairs.

Q. Which of these Indian cricketers has been suspended in 2019 by the BCCI for failing the dope test?

A. Prithvi Shaw

Q. The fingerprints of which of these animals are almost identical to humans?

A. Koala