Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introduces Dr B Ramana Rao whom they will meet later during the Karamveer episode. Big B then gives a recap to the roll-over contestant from Thursday’s episode, Sanoj Raj, an aspiring IAS officer who has so far won Rs 5,000 and will go on to even take the last question this Friday night. A native of Bihar, Sanoj shares his ambition to become an IAS officer and change the world for better and shares his concern over the rising menace of plastic. With all his lifelines safe so far, Amitabh poses his first question for the day.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Sanoj:

Which movie is this? (Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam’s clip plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Vicky Donor

Identify this speaker (Audio of a politican plays in the backdrop)

Ans C) Amit Shah

During the Kargil War which officer user “Yeh Dil Mange more” as a code message after the capture of point 5140?

Ans A) Captain Vikram Batra

For excellence in which of these fields is the Borlaug Award given?

Confused, Sanoj opts for an audience poll.

Ans D) Agriculture

Panchet, Tilaya, Maithon and Konar Dams are part of which entity?

Ans B) Damodar valley corporation

The first vaccine was developed for which disease?

Confused, Sanoj opts for flip the question but before leaving, he chooses Cholera which is wrong. The correct answer is A) Small pox

Under which of these initiatives does the Government of India provide annual support of Rs 6000 to farmers

Ans C) PM-Kisan Samaan Nidhi

Sanoj gets a cheque of Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh takes a dig at Sanoj’s love life to lighten up the mood.

Indian Football team’s former captain Bhaichung Bhutia is from which state?

Ans C) Sikkim

In the Ramayan, which minister of Dasharatha carried Ram in his chariot for the vanvaas?

Ans C) Sumant

Who is credited with the drafting of Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir?

Sanoj opts for the 50:50 lifeline.

Ans D) N Gopala Swami Ayengar

Who translated Satyendra Nath Bose’s article on quantum physics into German in 1924?

Ans B) Albert Einstein

Sanoj successfully wins Rs 50 lakh. Well done Sanoj!

The father of which Chief Justice of India was once chief minister of an Indian state?

Even though Sanoj feels the answer is Justice Ranjan Gogoi, he plays safer an opts for expert advice.

Ans A) Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Sanoj becomes the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season! The audience cannot stop cheering and we are not surprised. Way to go Sanoj!

Maintaining the hype around the 16th question, Amitabh asks the final Rs 7

Who was the Indian bowler of whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?

Sanoj opts to exit the game. Before leaving, he chooses option B) Kamandur Rungachari which would have been wrong. The correct answer is C) Gogumal Kishenchand.

Accolading his game, Amitabh transfers Rs 1 crore to Sanoj’s account digitally. A poem by Sanoj plays in the background as his father comes down to hug him. Reaching the Rs 1 crore pedestal for the first time this season by answering all the tough questions is no small task and Sanoj set an example for many to follow by doing this with determination and ease. We wish Sanoj all the best for future endeavours!

Moving on, Amitabh takes audience through Padma Sri Dr B Ramana Rao’s humbling video before calling him on the hot seat with his wife. Showering him with well-deserved praises for his humanitarian work, Amitabh queries further into Ramana’s journey of changing the face of several villages. Moved by the sufferings of the poor in the neighbouring village, Ramana took up medical studies after his parents suggested that it was the only way to ease their sufferings. Ramana then reveals how his life changed courtesy Amitabh. He shares how he had tended to Big B when the megastar was down with fever once in Bengaluru. On recovering, Amitabh had penned a thank you note to him, which Ramana had even carried to the show and flaunts it before the camera. Ramana is accompanied on the show by his sons. Amitabh explains to him the rules of the show before posing his first question. He then introduces them to the expert for tonight’s show.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Ramana and his wife:

What is a term for tea on waking up early in the morning?

Ans D) Bed Tea

According to Hindu tradition, how many times does the couple circle the sacred fire to seal their marriage?

Ans C) 7

Answering Amitabh’s curiosity, Ramana’s wife reveals that it has been 44 years of their marriage. A monochromic picture of their wedding day flashes on the screen. Amitabh takes a dig on men’s memory to forget anniversary dates to lighten up the situation and then spills the beans on his marriage with Jaya Bachchan.

Which radio service was started by All India Radio in 1957?

Ans A) Vividh Bharti

Which Indian player is a left-handed batsman?

Confused, the couple opts for the audience poll lifeline.

Ans C) Shikhar Dhawan

Identify the singer (audio plays in the backdrop)

Ans B) Kishore Kumar

With this Dr Ramana and his wife successfully complete the first quarter and win Rs 10,000 which means that they will now get 60 seconds instead of 45 seconds to answer the upcoming set of questions. Amitabh takes the audience through a video that gives sneak-peak into a day in Ramana and his wife’s professional life.

Karamveer B.Ramana Rao’s story has touched all our hearts. He started #Walk With Dignity where they give adjustable aluminium stick to the elderly who need it #KBCKaramveer @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 13, 2019

Who is the first person from the Nehru family to contest a General Election from Kerela?

Ans A) Rahul Gandhi

Identify this entrepreneur, the richest self-made woman?

Ans B) Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Which city in Maharashtra has a name similar to that of a planned state capital?

Ramana and his wife opt for 50:50 lifeline.

Ans B) Amravati

Which birds are seen in this video that migrates to the Rann of Kutch for breeding? (video plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Laser Flamingo

Which anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh was observed on April 13, 2019?

The couple opts to flip the question but guesses B) 125 years which turns out to be wrong. The correct answer is C) 100 years.

In 2019, the Indian Council of Medical Research has launched an initiative titled MERA India that aims to iradicate which disease by 2030?

Ans C) Malaria

With this, the couple gets a signed cheque of Rs 3,20,000 by Amitabh Bachchan. Well played Dr Ramana! After listening to the Raos story of instally wells and constructing toilets in various Indian villages, Amitabh hails their move and goes on to reveal that he is a Tuberculosis survivor.

Dr Rao’s contribution to public sanitation and his efforts to ensure villages have drinking water are admirable #KBCKaramveer @Srbachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 13, 2019

According to Valmiki’s Ramayan, who granted the boon to Ravan that no living creature except man, would kill him?

Ans A) Brahma

February 28 is celebrated as National Science Day in India in honour of commemorating which scientific discovery?

Ans C) Raman Effect

In 2010, which animal was declared as the National Heritage Animal by the Environment Ministry of the Indian government?

The Raos opt for their last lifeline which is to ask the expert.

Ans A) Elephant

The buzzer for the show to end sounds just when Dr Ramana and wife win Rs 25,00,000 which they have already revealed to give up for further humanitarian work. Watch this space for the latest updates!