Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan introduces Dr B Ramana Rao whom they will meet later during the Karamveer episode. Big B then gives a recap to the roll-over contestant from Thursday’s episode, Sanoj Raj, an aspiring IAS officer who has so far won Rs 5,000 and will go on to even take the last question this Friday night. A native of Bihar, Sanoj shares his ambition to become an IAS officer and change the world for better and shares his concern over the rising menace of plastic. With all his lifelines safe so far, Amitabh poses his first question for the day.

Here are the questions Amitabh asks Sanoj:

Which movie is this? (Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam’s clip plays in the backdrop)

Ans D) Vicky Donor

Identify this speaker (Audio of a politican plays in the backdrop)

Ans C) Amit Shah

During the Kargil War which officer user “Yeh Dil Mange more” as a code message after the capture of point 5140?

Ans A) Captain Vikram Batra

For excellence in which of these fields is the Borlaug Award given?

Confused, Sanoj opts for an audience poll.

Ans D) Agriculture

Panchet, Tilaya, Maithon and Konar Dams are part of which entity?

Ans B) Damodar valley corporation

The first vaccine was developed for which disease?

Confused, Sanoj opts for flip the question but before leaving, he chooses Cholera which is wrong. The correct answer is A) Small pox

Under which of these initiatives does the Government of India provide annual support of Rs 6000 to farmers

Ans C) PM-Kisan Samaan Nidhi

Sanoj gets a cheque of Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh takes a dig at Sanoj’s love life to lighten up the mood.

Indian Football team’s former captain Bhaichung Bhutia is from which state?

Ans C) Sikkim

In the Ramayan, which minister of Dasharatha carried Ram in his chariot for the vanvaas?

Ans C) Sumant

Who is credited with the drafting of Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir?

Sanoj opts for the 50:50 lifeline.

Ans D) N Gopala Swami Ayengar

Who translated Satyendra Nath Bose’s article on quantum physics into German in 1924?

Ans B) Albert Einstein

Sanoj successfully wins Rs 50 lakh. Well done Sanoj!

The father of which Chief Justice of India was once chief minister of an Indian state?

Even though Sanoj feels the answer is Justice Ranjan Gogoi, he plays safer an opts for expert advice.

Ans A) Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Sanoj becomes the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore this season! The audience cannot stop cheering and we are not surprised. Way to go Sanoj!

Maintaining the hype around the 16th question, Amitabh asks the final Rs 7

Who was the Indian bowler of whom Australian legend Don Bradman got a single to reach his 100th first-class century?

Sanoj opts to exit the game. Before leaving, he chooses option B) Kamandur Rungachari which would have been wrong. The correct answer is C) Gogumal Kishenchand.

Accolading his game, Amitabh transfers Rs 1 crore to Sanoj’s account digitally. A poem by Sanoj plays in the background as his father comes down to hug him. Reaching the Rs 1 crore pedestal for the first time this season by answering all the tough questions is no small task and Sanoj set an example for many to follow by doing this with determination and ease. We wish Sanoj all the best for future endeavours!