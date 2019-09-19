Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with rollover contestant and second crorepati of the season Babita Tade. She will be taking on Rs 7 crore question today and it will be interesting to see if she wins Rs 7 crore. If she wins Rs 7 crore, she will be first contestant to win the prize money in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati. She has so far won Rs 10,000 and wishes to buy a mobile phone for herself.

Babita is a cook at the ‘Panchafulabi Harne Vidyalaya and Junior College’ in Anjangaon Surji. She is well known for the ‘khichdi’ she has been making for the past 17 years for the students. Although she got married at an early age while pursuing her B.A., her husband has always been supportive of her and works as a peon in the same school. She earns only Rs 1,500 per month for feeding 400 children twice every day. In her spare time, she likes to read newspaper and magazines.

Check out the toughest question of today’s episode:

Q. Which instrument, that shares its name with the movie from which the clip is taken, is the actor playing?

A. Banjo

Q. The wedding ritual shown in this image is typical to which tradition?

A. Bengali

Q. In the Valmiki Ramayana, which of these divine jewels did Sita wear in her hair?

A. Chudamani

Q. Which hill station’s major attractions are the famous Mount Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, and the 200-year-old Ratangad fort?

A. Bhandardara

Q. Which of these cricket legends made his debut as a commentator in the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup?

A. Sachin Tendulkar

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati fulfil her wish and gift her a smartphone. She attempted the MPSC competitive exams but could not succeed. Nevertheless, she is determined to give another try in 2020.

Q. Which social reformer of Maharashtra was known as Lokhitvadi?

A. Gopal Hari Deshmukh

Q. Which is the only state in India, whose capital is named after a person born in the nineteenth century?

A. Gujarat

Q. Which country first sent a human-made object to the moon?

A. USSR