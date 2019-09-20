Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with rollover contestant Akash Kushwaha. He has recently secured a job with the Indian Railways but he aspires to crack the civil services exam. He also helps his father with the family’s ‘sweets and namkeen’ shop in their village.

Check out the toughest question from today’s episode:

Q. Mirza Sajjad Ali and Mir Raushan Ali are the two main protagonists of which short story by Premchand?

A. Shatranj Ke Khiladi

Akash flips the question and chooses the category of current &world affairs.

Q. Who became the chief minister of Odisha for a 5th consecutive time in 2019?

A. Naveen Patnaik

Q. Which North Indian city is known as the ‘perfume city of India’?

A. Kannauj

Q. In which event did the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh finish fourth at the 1960 Rome Olympics?

A. 400 meters

Q. Gammaxene and DDT are important compounds of which of these elements?

A. Chlorine

Akash quits the show and wins Rs 1,60,000.

Karamveer Ruma Devi is the President of the ‘Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan’ and has been responsible in making 22,000 women across 75 villages of Barmer, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, financially independent. Her NGO provides logistical support to artisans in addition to providing training and employment to rural women in applique embroidery, patchwork and mirror work. Her mother-in-law was not happy with her decision to work, but despite many obstacles, Ruma stayed adamant and left her in-laws’ house for two years and continued her work. She has worked with popular fashion designers like Bibi Russel, Abraham and Thakore, Hemant Trivedi, Anita Dongre and Rohit Kumar.

Q. Which of these finds mention in her nursery rhyme “Baa Baa Black Sheep”?

A. Wool

Q. If you’re having Ker Sangri, what are you actually eating?

A. Green Beans

Q. What does the word ‘bhujang’ mean in reference to the yogasana, ‘bhujangasana’?

A. Snake

Her NGO is also trying to address social issues including child marriage, domestic violence, malnutrition and girl child education. She became responsible at a very young age as she had to take care of her younger siblings after her mother’s demise. She lost her first child and after that, she decided to earn on her own. There was a time when every girl in her village used to dream of getting married, but today, Ruma is a role model for every girl in the village and every parent wants their daughter to be like Ruma Devi.

Q. What is common to a cosmetic brand, the symbol of India’s ruling party at the centre and goddess Saraswati?

A. Lotus

Q. This form of folk painting is created by which of these tribes?

A. Meena

Q. Which of these Mughal rulers was a contemporary of Maharana Pratap?

A. Akbar

Ruma Devi flips the question and chooses the category Science & Technology.

Q. With which of these are non-stick cooking utensils are coated?

A. Teflon

She was honoured with the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar 2018’ which is India’s highest civilian award for recognising the achievements and contributions of women.