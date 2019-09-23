The KBC show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan begins with the technique of fastest finger first. Contestants tell their experience of typing the keyboard fast for the answer. Usha Yadav from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh will play the game. She got emotional and wanted to touch Amitabh Bachchan’s feet but Big B hugged her. Shams Tahir Khan is the expert of tonight’s episode.

The banter between our charming Hotseat contestant Usha Yadav and host Amitabh Bachchan, with his legendary wit, will be hilarious! Watch them on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/1LWihhy0D3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 23, 2019

Even Amitabh Bachchan will be astounded with what our Hotseat contestant Usha Yadav has to say on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zZDyiFT6EM — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 23, 2019

Usha Yadav wants to set an example for the women in her village while also upholding it’s traditions.

Usha Yadav wants to set an example for the women in her village while also upholding it’s traditions. Watch her play on the Hotseat on #KBC11, tonight at 9 PM. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/uuwZiJl1vb — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 23, 2019

Check out the toughest question from today’s episode:

Who is Chhabili, mentioned in this poetic line Kanpur Ke Nana Ki, Muh Boli Behan Chhabili?

Answer: Jhansi ki rani

Usha Yadav’s video was played and she is a B.Ed. and has given exams for Government Teacher post. She wants to live her life in her own terms and therefore wants to be an independent woman. She has a 3-year-old baby girl whom she loves a lot and with her, she has been a responsible mother and even studies at night after making her asleep.

Which River Originates as Well Ends Within The Indian Border?

Answer: Chambal

Usha Yadav uses her first lifeline audience poll to recognize the voice of singer Maithili Thakur. Usha’s husband tells about her creativity how she made a wooden table from a sewing machine table.

Which real-life mother-daughter duo played on-screen mother and daughter in a 2018 film?

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan