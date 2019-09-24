Megastar-host Amitabh Bachchan begins tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 with rollover contestant Aditya Gulia who is only 19-year-old. He is a student who is currently studying at the Indian Institute of Management, Indore. He was born in New Delhi and has been brought up in many cities due to his father’s frequent job transfers.

He wanted to pursue B.A. but his father wanted him to be an Engineer. He would have taken the admission in B.A. at the DU but on the same day, he got his IPMAT result, securing him an admission to IIM Indore.

Today’s expert of the day is Anjana Om Kashyap.

Check out the toughest question from today’s episode:

Which is the proverb that indicates the making of an all-out effort in completing a task?

Answer: Zameen Aasman ek karna

While doing an online transaction in India using a debit card, which detail you would be requiring?

Answer: Card’s expiry date

What was the profession of Kareena Kapoor in Udta Punjab and Three Idiots?

Answer: Doctor

Alluvial, black, red, laterite are types of what?

Answer: Soil

Aditya Gulia’s father is his source of inspiration as he admires his father’s journey from a plant manager to the owner of an electrical manufacturing company based in Sonipat. He is very close to his mother and believes that she prepared him for his hostel life by teaching him all the household chores.

The Sanskrit version of what has the tag line ‘Swatantra Vishwavigyaana Koshaha’?

Answer: Wikipedia

Aditya is a quizzer and in his school days, he used to participate in GK Olympiads. He was always more interested in watching the news channels with his father and grandfather than cartoons.

In which state have five deputy chief ministers been appointed in 2019?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Kavin, the founder, and CEO of the messaging app Hike, is the son of which industry stalwart?

Answer: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Aditya flips the question and chooses the Current Affairs

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh has been elected as a member of parliament of Rajya Sabha of which state in 2019?

Answer: Rajasthan

For which criminal case were Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru sentenced to death by hanging?

Answer: Lahore conspiracy case

Which Bangladeshi all-rounder was the first and only cricketer to score a century and claim a hat-trick in the same Test match?

Answer: Sohag Gazi

Aditya gave the wrong answer and wins Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan starts the fastest fingers first. Divya Adlakha, 24, from Delhi is a national level archer and an upper-division clerk in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. She is preparing to represent India in the Commonwealth Games. Her father motivated her to join sports, as he himself was a badminton coach. He instilled in her the value of fitness when she used to accompany him to his coaching sessions.

If someone is playing with their Bhateeji, with whom is she playing?

Answer: Brother’s daughter

Which unit size is the largest?

Answer: Gigabyte

In Divya’s higher secondary school, she participated at the state level and national sub-junior level.

In which sport do you have to win at least 21 points to win a single game?

Answer: Badminton

According to Indian belief, which king is famous for telling the truth?

Answer: Harishchandra

Divya secured a government during the 2nd year of college through a zonal archery match trials and has won many awards, scholarships and medals in various archery competitions. She aspires to be a social worker and a counselor. Therefore, she is pursuing an M.Sc. in spiritual counseling and emotional health, from the Annamalai Univesity. She also wants to pursue M.Sc. in Yoga.

Soorma movie is based on the life of which sportsman?

Answer: Sandeep Singh

Divya Adlakha becomes the roll-over contestant for the next episode.